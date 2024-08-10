Manny Jacinto to Play Lindsay Lohan’s Husband

Sorry, Anna and Jake shippers. It seems the beloved character performed by Chad Michael Murray in Freaky Friday will not be married to Lindsay Lohan‘s Anna within the upcoming sequel, Freakier Friday.

In a dialog with Leisure Weekly, Lohan and her onscreen mom, Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis), revealed that Anna is married to Manny Jacinto‘s character, whose identify hasn’t been revealed but.

“Manny performs Lindsay’s husband. However that’s like as a lot as we are able to say,” Curtis instructed the publication, sharing that they’re nonetheless in the course of capturing. “Manny is gorgeous. So humorous,” Lohan added of her onscreen love curiosity.

When Disney revealed that Murray can be returning to play Jake within the Freaky Friday sequel, followers have been full of pleasure, hoping that they’d get to see Lohan and Murray’s characters collectively 20 years after the unique movie.

Whereas it seems they gained’t be in a romantic relationship, Curtis teased, “Chad is in it. And boy, oh boy, is Chad in it.”

Lohan, Curtis and Murray aren’t the one castmembers returning for the sequel. They’ll be joined by unique stars Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao, in addition to newcomers Jacinto, Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

The Freaky Friday sequel picks up years after Tess and Anna switched our bodies, and now Anna has a daughter of her personal and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. “As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two households merge, Tess and Anna uncover that lightning would possibly certainly strike twice,” the movie synopsis reads.

Apart from Jacinto taking part in Lohan’s onscreen husband, no additional particulars have been launched about Butters, Hammons and Ramakrishnan’s roles — although it’s possible no less than considered one of them shall be taking part in Lohan’s daughter and one other one could tackle the a part of her almost-stepdaughter.

Producers embrace Curtis, Kristin Burr and Andrew Gunn, who labored on the unique movie. Lohan, Nathan Kelly and Ann Marie Sanderlin function government producers of the sequel, directed by Welcome to Chippendales helmer Nisha Ganatra.

Freakier Friday will hit theaters someday in 2025.