Manchester United vs. Real Betis

Manchester United Males’s first staff will face Actual Betis in a Premier League vs. LaLiga match-up, July thirty first at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. This can solely be the 4th time the 2 golf equipment have performed of their lengthy historical past that every date again multiple hundred years.

Manchester United is likely one of the most generally supported soccer groups on the planet. United is a winner of a report 20 league titles and have received each main trophy in England and Europe. They maintain the report for the most important crowd at a soccer match in U.S. historical past with 109,318 followers for a 2014 match in opposition to Actual Madrid at Michigan Stadium.

United is led by Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes in addition to English star Marcus Rashford and Scottish nationwide staff hero Scott McTominay, each developed on the MUFC academy.

Actual Betis based in 1907 is predicated in Seville and is the 3-time winner of Copa Del Rey, most lately in 2022, beating Valencia. Spanish star Isco Alarcon and World Cup champions Nabil Fekir, German Pezzella and Guido Rodriguez headline the Actual Betis squad, together with American midfielder Johnny Cardoso, who performs for the US Nationwide Crew.

“It’s thrilling to work with Manchester United once more in San Diego after a profitable opening Snapdragon Cup in 2023 in entrance of a sell-out crowd,” mentioned Geoff Jones, Group CEO of TEG. “Actual Betis of La Liga will create a unbelievable second version of the Snapdragon Cup and it i’s certain to be an enthralling recreation. Tickets offered out rapidly final 12 months and we count on tickets to promote quick once more in a passionate soccer metropolis like San Diego.”

Go to: Manchester United Tickets