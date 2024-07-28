Manchester United vs. Arsenal club friendly in LA FREE live stream: Time, channel

English Premier League heavyweights Manchester United and Arsenal carry their abilities to Los Angeles for a Saturday night time membership pleasant. The sport is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) with TV protection on ESPN and streaming on-demand.

Watch: Stay streams of the Manchester United vs. Arsenal recreation can be found with gives from FuboTV (free trial), DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV (1st month low cost).

Manchester United vs. Arsenal

Membership pleasant matchup at a look

When: Saturday, July 27 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT)

The place: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

TV channel: ESPN

Stay streams: FuboTV (free trial) | DirecTV Stream (free trial) | SlingTV (1st month low cost)

Manchester United comes off a disappointing Premier League season and is 1-1 to this point in July friendlies with a 1-0 setback to Norwegian Eliteserien’s Rosenborg and a 2-0 victory over Rangers of the Scottish Premiership. ManU went 18-6-14 within the Premier League season and completed eighth within the closing standings with 60 factors.

Watch Manchester United vs. Arsenal: FuboTV (free trial) | DirecTV Stream (free trial) | SlingTV (1st month low cost)

Arsenal battled Manchester Metropolis to the tip and ended up second-best within the Premier League with its 28-5-5 report and 89 factors. Two further attracts for Metropolis made the distinction, however Arsenal put up a recreation battle all season lengthy. For ManCity, the win was its fourth straight Premier League title and the third consecutive event the place Arsenal completed as a runner-up.

Manchester United and Arsenal are set for an 8 p.m. ET begin on ESPN. Stay streams can be found from FuboTV (free trial), DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV (1st month low cost).