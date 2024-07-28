Manchester City v AC Milan, DIRECTV Soccer Champions Tour 2024: the official line-ups

Yankee Stadium, New York. Our DIRECTV Soccer Champions Tour 2024 is kicking off on the pitch. After days crammed with laborious work and actions, the Rossoneri will face Manchester Metropolis of their first large pleasant within the USA. Listed here are the official line-ups chosen by Coach Fonseca and Guardiola for the match, which can start at midnight Italian time:

MANCHESTER CITY (3-3-3-1): Ederson; Lewis, Doyle, Simpson-Pusey; Perrone, Susoho, O’Reilly; Bobb, McAtee, Grealish; Haaland. Subs: Carson, Ortega; Galvez, Gvardiol, Katongo, Mbete, Mfuni, Samuel, Wilson-Esbrand; Kovačić, Philips, Wright; Fatah, Hamilton, Heskey, Knight, Ndala, Oboavwoduo. Coach: Guardiola.

AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Torriani; Calabria, Tomori, Gabbia, Terracciano; Bennacer, Florenzi; Chukwueze, Loftus-Cheek, Saelemaekers; Colombo. Subs: Nava, Raveyre; Bakoune, Jiménez, Kalulu, Thiaw; Adli, Musah, Pobega, Pulisic; Cuenca, Jović, Liberali, Maldini, Nasti. Coach: Fonseca.

Match Kits, clothes, equipment, reward concepts and far more: go to the AC Milan on-line Retailer!