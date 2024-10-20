Managed Detection and Response Services (MDR), CSO Security Consulting Services

Creator

CyberSecOp is an ISO 27001 Licensed Group

The staff at CyberSecOp is ISO/IEC 27001:2013 (ISO 27001) licensed.

Worldwide Group for Standardization (ISO) is an internationally acknowledged customary that ensures that companies resembling CyberSecOp, meet finest practices for data safety administration methods and vigorous risk-based framework method.

We’re dedicated to following a high-quality and constant safety administration system. A-lign, an impartial, third-party auditor, discovered CyberSecOp to have technical controls in place and formalized IT Safety insurance policies and procedures. A-lign is an ISO / IEC 27001 certification physique accredited by the ANSI-ASQ Nationwide Accreditation Board (ANAB) to carry out ISMS 27001 certifications. Subsequently, via ISO 27001, we’ve got developed and applied processes and procedures to be able to present necessities for establishing, implementing, sustaining, and frequently bettering an data safety administration system. Your complete certification leads us to the suitable necessities for an Data Safety Administration System (ISMS) in our firm — a scientific method to managing delicate firm data in order that it stays safe. It contains individuals, processes, and IT methods by making use of a threat administration processes.

Reaching the ISO 27001 certification is the results of a large amount of effort, dedication, and involvement from each member of the CyberSecOp staff. We’re continuously difficult ourselves to enhance our service and supply the very best safety and privateness requirements to fulfill or exceed the wants and expectations of our prospects.