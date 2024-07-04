Man walks up Transmountain carrying American flag in honor of Independence Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — A person was seen strolling up the Transmountain trek with an American flag Wednesday.
His mission: to unfold consciousness about Independence Day.
Henry Lopez was noticed by many vehicles driving on Transmountain earlier Wednesday. He says he began from Artcraft Highway.
Lopez is a veteran, serving in Iraq and Korea.
Lopez advised ABC-7 concerning the response he acquired from Transmountain drivers throughout his trek.
“Simply folks, I suppose, honking and waving. Additionally proud to be an American, too. I am assuming.”
Lopez tells ABC-7 he hopes to repeat the identical stroll once more subsequent yr.
