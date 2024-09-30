Man United v Tottenham LIVE: Premier League result and reaction as Kulusevski and Solanke score in big win

(Getty Photos)

Manchester United have been hammered and humbled by Tottenham Hotspur at Outdated Trafford on Sunday afternoon, overwhelmed 3-0 as captain Bruno Fernandes was proven a straight pink card.

The match bought off within the worst doable approach for the hosts as Micky van de Ven launched into a superb run to tee up Brennan Johnson for a tap-in, however United failed to reply as they have been dominated on their very own patch all through. Andre Onana prevented the scoreline from being any worse, however Fernandes’ knee-high problem on James Maddison noticed him sent-off proper earlier than half-time.

Straight after the restart Dejan Kulusevski volleyed in a second, whereas Dominic Solank poked in a 3rd for Spurs afterward – however the harm had lengthy since been completed as United have been woeful and booed off the pitch by a bit of their followers at full time. Comply with all of the response and updates within the stay weblog under:

Man United vs Tottenham LIVE

GOAL! 77’ – Solanke stretches to faucet in a 3rd objective after a nook (MUN 0-3 TOT)

GOAL! 49’ – Kulusevski instantly scores second after the break (MUN 0-2 TOT)

RED CARD! 44’ – Bruno Fernandes sent-off for knee-high sort out on Maddison

GOAL! 2’ – Van de Ven brilliantly units up Johnson for a tap-in (MUN 0-1 TOT)

Manchester United FC 0 – 3 Tottenham Hotspur FC

One other dreadful Man United defeat exhibits ambition is constructed on little greater than delusion

19:12 , Karl Matchett

For Erik ten Hag, an inventory of dreadful days as Manchester United supervisor was already reasonably too lengthy. Fairly the place this ranks is a moot level, nevertheless it was wretched, each stunning and but acquainted. Outclassed by Tottenham Hotspur even earlier than they have been outnumbered by them, United once more seemed an costly, incoherent mess.

Whereas Ten Hag was serenaded by the Spurs followers with chants of “sacked within the morning”, one in every of United’s leaders truly did get his marching orders. Bruno Fernandes’ pink card was a symptom of United’s issues; passive for too lengthy, they have been petulant at occasions, their makes an attempt to halt Tottenham verging on the determined, their plans falling aside.

On Thursday, Ten Hag claimed that United had turned a nook. As an alternative, this season feels a continuation of the final, a marketing campaign that may very well be suffering from ignominies. An eighth defeat in 20 league video games at Outdated Trafford underlines how far they’ve fallen. United’s new hierarchy can discuss of profitable the title by 2028 however they’re already six factors off fifth, within the backside half and with a destructive objective distinction.

The desk might not lie. Simply as Liverpool did final month, Spurs uncovered the gulf with rivals. Tottenham have comparable instant goals, of Champions League qualification this season: however whereas United’s seemed constructed on delusion, there appears a realism to theirs.

Gary Neville lays into 'completely disgusting' Manchester United efficiency in opposition to Tottenham

20:00 , Karl Matchett

Gary Neville slammed an “completely disgusting” efficiency from Manchester United as Tottenham gained 3-0 at Outdated Trafford to extend the strain on supervisor Erik ten Hag.

The dismal hosts fell to their third defeat of the Premier League marketing campaign after simply six video games as captain Bruno Fernandes was despatched off for “severe foul play” late within the first half.

Tottenham, who led due to Brennan Johnson’s early objective, added two extra after the break with Outdated Trafford emptying quickly after Dominic Solanke’s third sealed all three factors.

It meant there have been barely any followers left to boo the crew as United fell to successive 3-0 defeats at dwelling within the Premier League, following Liverpool’s comfy win firstly of the month.

Erik ten Hag instructed he has 'no excuses' as Man United boss claims pink card had 'large affect' on defeat to Spurs

19:29 , Karl Matchett

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag acknowledged his gamers have been properly under the mandatory stage of efficiency of their 3-0 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday, however insisted the pink card to Bruno Fernandes simply earlier than half-time had a “large affect” on the result.

Spurs began shortly and have been forward inside two minutes, Brennan Johnson tapping in from shut vary. They usually hardly let up their assault on United’s field for the rest of the primary half, with the hosts managing simply three pictures and 37 per cent possession within the first 45 minutes, in comparison with Tottenham’s 12 efforts and 63 per cent.

Regardless of that, Ten Hag felt his facet have been near coming again on phrases after Alejandro Garnacho hit the surface of the submit and Joshua Zirkzee noticed an effort on the stretch comfortably saved, with Fernandes’ dismissal for a knee-high problem on James Maddison the turning level which prevented his facet discovering a route again into the sport.

19:00 , Karl Matchett

Gary Neville slammed an “completely disgusting” efficiency from Manchester United as Tottenham gained 3-0 at Outdated Trafford to extend the strain on supervisor Erik ten Hag.

The dismal hosts fell to their third defeat of the Premier League marketing campaign after simply six video games as captain Bruno Fernandes was despatched off for “severe foul play” late within the first half.

Tottenham, who led due to Brennan Johnson’s early objective, added two extra after the break with Outdated Trafford emptying quickly after Dominic Solanke’s third sealed all three factors.

It meant there have been barely any followers left to boo the crew as United fell to successive 3-0 defeats at dwelling within the Premier League, following Liverpool’s comfy win firstly of the month.

FT – Man United 0-3 Tottenham

18:52 , Karl Matchett

Spurs gamers speaking at fulltime now.

Brennan Johnson first after scoring the opener: “We utterly dominated the sport, did issues precisely as we wished. We had a transparent sport plan and did a terrific job.

“Micky’s one of many quickest as soon as he will get going. The supervisor calls for we be on the again submit, the objective like that it’s straightforward nevertheless it’s about getting there first.”

And Micky van de Ven, who assisted his objective in such type:

“We managed the sport, we knew they’re fairly harmful on counter-attacks however we managed it.

“I intercepted the ball and noticed the hole. I used to be like ‘now I’m going!’ and I knew he’s on the second submit. I didn’t see the objective as a result of I used to be falling down the steps however I knew he put it in!

“We confirmed we’ve got the standard to play at this depth all sport so it’s a deserved three factors.”

FT – Man United 0-3 Tottenham

18:45 , Karl Matchett

Full time stats, Man United 0-3 Tottenham:

Possession 39% – 61%

Photographs 11-24

On course 2-10

xG 0.97 – 4.67

Corners 5-3

Bookings 5-3

Crimson playing cards 1-0

FT – Man United 0-3 Tottenham

18:37 , Karl Matchett

Spurs as much as eighth then, three factors behind Chelsea in fourth. Early on nonetheless, however they’ll really feel happier at being that near the Champions League spots after being midtable. United right down to twelfth with a minus three objective distinction.

FT – Man United 0-3 Tottenham

18:31 , Karl Matchett

The whistle goes, Man United followers boo, Spurs followers cheer and Gary Neville calls the first-half efficiency from his former facet “disgusting”.

Fairly the consequence for Spurs, a extremely good efficiency – terrible from begin to end for United, who had Bruno Fernandes sent-off.

90+5’ – Man United 0-3 Spurs

18:28 , Karl Matchett

Closing seconds, though Outdated Trafford is already half-empty anyway. That is back-to-back 3-0 dwelling league defeats for Ten Hag – their final sport right here on this competitors was the loss to Liverpool. Each video games might have been far higher-scoring in reality, for the guests.

Mikey Moore dips inside and virtually does improve the scoreline, curling simply broad of Onana’s far submit.

90+2’ – Man United 0-3 Spurs

18:26 , Karl Matchett

De Ligt sweeps one broad as United give it yet one more go to discover a objective a minimum of – which might cease them dropping to twelfth.

Doesn’t look as if they’ll get it. “Absolutley woeful, as dangerous because it will get” bemoans Gary Neville on Sky Sports activities.

88’ – Man United 0-3 Spurs

18:22 , Karl Matchett

Time now operating down, not quick sufficient for the house followers and gamers although. One other chastening outing for Erik ten Hag. United’s wins this season have come over Fulham, newly promoted Southampton and lower-league Barnsley – no person else.

Onana – United’s greatest participant by a mile immediately – stops Solanke including a fourth, with Sarr heading broad on the rebound.

Six minutes added on.

84’ – Man United 0-3 Spurs

18:18 , Karl Matchett

Amad Diallo comes on for Mount, who performs lower than a half after approaching as sub himself.

United’s upcoming video games are away to Porto and Villa, dwelling to Brentford then away to Fenerbahce and West Ham. Not a routine run, as their four-match unbeaten stretch involves an finish right here.

They’ll additionally drop down a spot within the desk on objective distinction if it stays 3-0.

81’ – Man United 0-3 Spurs

18:15 , Karl Matchett

Dragusin comes on for Spurs and together with his first problem he catches Mount within the head – he’s bleeding and wishes therapy. Off the pitch he goes.

GOAL! 77’ – Man United 0-3 Spurs

18:10 , Karl Matchett

That’s that! United’s greatest interval ends in them conceding a 3rd – a nook from the left is flicked on by Sarr and Solanke stretches to get a toe on the ball and prod over the road.

Bergvall took the nook – nice adjustments, Postecoglou will inform us!

76’ – Man United 0-2 Spurs

18:09 , Karl Matchett

Triple change for Spurs – Sarr, Moore and Bergvall on for Maddison, Werner and Johnson.

74’ – Man United 0-2 Spurs

18:05 , Karl Matchett

Porro picks up a yellow card now for fouling Garnacho, who continues to look vigorous. Double sub for United, Eriksen and Hojlund on for Ugarte and Rashford. Richard Jolly’s evaluation from Outdated Trafford:

“Maybe United have performed higher with 10 males, although that’s an indictment of their efforts with 11. Casemiro has a minimum of seemed a menace within the remaining third. Manuel Ugarte has gone off, maybe to spare him a pink card. It’s an understatement to say he has not been good immediately, even when the circumstances of United’s efficiency are a mitigating issue.”

72’ – Man United 0-2 Spurs

18:04 , Karl Matchett

Postecoglou may very well be fascinated about adjustments right here too, given his facet have completely misplaced management – they haven’t any possession, simply counter-attacking once in a while.

Werner leads one down the left about 50 yards, beating a defender within the course of – however then his cut-back is between three gamers and he throws his arms up in despair.

Garnacho goes down the opposite finish, methods his approach inside and shoots – deflected broad.

68’ – Man United 0-2 Spurs

18:01 , Karl Matchett

Closest United have come. A lofted ball excessive finds Casemiro operating in of all individuals and he angles a half-volley on the bounce simply previous the far submit.

Rasmus Hojlund is able to come on for United as they search a approach again into the sport.

64’ – Man United 0-2 Spurs

17:57 , Karl Matchett

Mount sends over a free-kick however Vicario claims properly. Just a few extra deliveries into the world and the house followers are buoyed as soon as extra, urging their crew to proceed the battle to discover a approach again into the sport.

Spurs have simply misplaced management of the sport during the last ten minutes, however they’ll absolutely have probabilities to counter-attack if United push on.

Kulusevski beats Ugarte down the wing and is bundled over – one other yellow, for the United midfielder this time.

60’ – Man United 0-2 Spurs

17:53 , Karl Matchett

United have simply gained their first nook of the sport – Martinez gained a header and appealed for a handball, however nothing doing. Then there’s one other penalty shout – from extra gamers this time – quickly after, being Martinez once more steers a shot previous the submit.

Romero did contact the ball together with his arm nevertheless it wasn’t out or up, so no spot kick.

That is United’s greatest interval of strain, by which we imply they’ve had just a few crosses and one half-hearted shot simply broad. Ten Hag on the sidelines wafts his fingers round and continues to chew his gum.

56’ – Man United 0-2 Spurs

17:48 , Karl Matchett

May, or ought to, be 3-0 – Onana to the rescue with a double save.

Kulusevski takes on two to burst by means of midfield and feed a superb ball to Werner; he shapes up the low shot which Onana will get down for, then the keeper lurches again as much as deny the onrushing Johnson from the rebound, too.

52′ – Man United 0-2 Spurs

17:47 , Karl Matchett

Yellow card for Spence for handball; yellow card for Martinez for a lunging slide which took out Maddison.

Richard Jolly at Outdated Trafford, the place the Spurs followers are singing “sacked within the morning” to Erik ten Hag:

“From dangerous to worse to even worse to…. Manchester United’s afternoon is deteriorating nonetheless additional, the terrific Johnson establishing Kulusevski to volley in. 1-0 flattered United at half-time. 2-0 might result in reasonably extra.”

48’ – Man United 0-2 Spurs

17:41 , Karl Matchett

A horror present from United defensively.

Martinez misses a problem on the midway line, Dalot lunges in and may’t minimize the ball out, De Ligt doesn’t minimize out hte cross and no person in any respect has run with Kulusevski, as he flicks within the second previous the keeper.

GOAL! 47’ – Man United 0-2 Spurs

17:40 , Karl Matchett

That will be a no!

Johnson races away down the proper flank, delivers a low cross and finds Dejan Kulusevski – he clips one in previous Onana and Spurs are instantly two objectives to the great.

46′ – Man United 0-1 Tottenham

17:38 , Karl Matchett

Djed Spence is on for Udogie on the break for Spurs, Casemiro is on for Zirkzee for United.

Let’s see if they’ve any sort of higher method play, higher tempo about their sport or higher capability to cease Spurs taking part in by means of them.

HT – Man United 0-1 Tottenham

17:30 , Karl Matchett

Richard Jolly at Outdated Trafford:

“Deserved pink card for Bruno Fernandes – that was a harmful lunge at James Maddison – and an more and more disastrous day for Manchester United, with Kobbie Mainoo hobbling off.”

'Unstoppable' Micky van de Ven produces beautiful help with 70-yard dash

17:25 , Karl Matchett

Micky van de Ven produced a shocking 70-yard run from defence to arrange Brennan Johnson’s opening objective at Manchester United in a “particular” help from the Tottenham centre-back.

Van de Ven pounced on a free ball within the Spurs half after Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford misplaced possession, earlier than the Dutch worldwide surged ahead from contained in the midway line.

Van de Ven eased away from Manuel Ugarte and previous compatriot Matthijs de Ligt to achieve the byline earlier than squaring an ideal low cross to the again submit, the place a grinning Johnson was readily available to faucet into the empty internet.

HT – Man United 0-1 Tottenham

17:23 , Karl Matchett

Van de Ven beats Garnacho in a foot race down the wing and slide-tackles the ball out of play – that virtually sums up the distinction between the groups.

The half-time whistle goes and boos ring out, be they for Erik ten Hag, his crew or the referee. Might be all three from this dwelling crowd.

Spurs lead, one-nil.

45+3’ – Man United 0-1 Spurs

17:20 , Karl Matchett

United have to be amazed they’re solely a objective behind. Mount goes straight by means of Bentancur for no motive and is booked.

They’ve been so, to date off it on this first half, however Spurs have missed two or three actually first rate openings so as to add to Johnson’s early strike.

44’ – Man United 0-1 Spurs

17:16 , Karl Matchett

A dreadful afternoon will get worse for United who instantly make a change. Mainoo is changed by Mason Mount – though bizarrely Mount doesn’t come on right away and the house crew play on for just a few moments with 9.

They’re down to 10 although and never wanting in good condition immediately in any respect.

5 minutes added on.

RED CARD! 42’ – Man United 0-1 Spurs

17:14 , Karl Matchett

Bruno Fernandes given a straight pink card!

The United midfielder slipped as he modified course, then lunged right into a knee-high sort out on James Maddison who was skipping away from him.

Little doubt in regards to the resolution, he’s far too excessive and never going for the ball in any respect.

United down to 10 males.

42’ – Man United 0-1 Spurs

17:13 , Karl Matchett

Dalot is carded to make it each United full-backs into the guide, dragging down Kulusevski.

The Swede sees a shot blocked by Mainoo simply after, as Spurs proceed their assault on Onana’s objective – however no second reward for them but, which is able to give Ten Hag hope that he can demand a response from his crew on the break.

This sport is sort of a basketball match at occasions, each side searching for passes by means of gaps from deep to flood ahead, however solely Spurs are doing it with any productive method.

40’ – Man United 0-1 Spurs

17:10 , Karl Matchett

The primary actual second for United – Garnacho batters a volley in opposition to the surface of the submit.

Rashford’s deep cross finds his fellow winger and he units himself, then powers a drive which Vicario may need coated, however strikes the woodwork anyway. A warning for Spurs, after their domination of this primary half.

Then it’s up the opposite finish and it actually must be 2-0 as Timo Werner speeds away from the defence – however one-on-one with Onana, he shoots straight on the keeper who saves.

36’ – Man United 0-1 Spurs

17:07 , Karl Matchett

De Ligt has frequently given possession away when attempting to play out, however he now blocks Udogie as he once more bursts by means of and tries to shoot – it’s over for a nook. Spurs proceed urgent for this second objective – and Romero very practically will get it in spectacular trend.

A primary nook is half-cleared, Porro crosses again in and Romero produces a side-on bicycle kick which flies solely a yard broad of the submit.

Mazraoui is then booked for a late slide in on Udogie as United proceed to fail to familiarize yourself with the tempo of their opponents.

32’ – Man United 0-1 Spurs

17:03 , Karl Matchett

Richard Jolly at Outdated Trafford:

“A reasonably chastening half-hour for Manchester United who, one Joshua Zirkzee shot aside, haven’t threatened sufficient, whereas wanting troubled by Tottenham’s tempo and creativity. Maybe Erik ten Hag’s gameplan is to counter-attack, however Spurs have completed that higher in addition to wanting the superior facet in possession.”

30′ – Man United 0-1 Spurs

17:01 , Karl Matchett

Kulusevski and Johnson hyperlink as soon as extra round the proper fringe of the field, the place United are simply completely unable to close down the areas and cease Spurs frequently operating previous them. Maddison’s eventual cross is past Werner this time however Dalot is pickpocketed, Maddison shoots – Onana saves.

26’ – Man United 0-1 Spurs

16:59 , Karl Matchett

Mazraoui has to raise the ball out from beneath his personal bar as Spurs minimize by means of United as soon as extra – Brennan Johnson this time the supplier with a low ball, however with Werner lurking it’s the full-back who will get there first and saves his facet falling additional behind.

Spurs boss Postecoglou have to be feeling his facet must be a minimum of two up by now – 4 pictures to 1, 61% possession, 12 touches within the field to 3 – all of their favour.

22’ – Man United 0-1 Spurs

16:55 , Karl Matchett

Udogie was down injured and wanted some therapy, however appears to be like like he’s alright to proceed for now. A primary actually first rate opening for United then, as Mainoo is concerned and the ball is labored in direction of Zirkzee in the course of the field – he diverts the ball towards objective and it’s on the right track, however Vicario saves.

18’ – Man United 0-1 Spurs

16:51 , Karl Matchett

Fernandes fizzes a ball broad for Rashford, who has seemed shiny in getting ahead on this first half, however the winger’s low cross is nowhere close to Zirkzee or Mainoo. Straightforward for Vicario and for Spurs to begin once more – they’re properly on high to date.

Udogie now sparks one other counter-attack, passes to Kulusevski and he tees up Johnson…and his low end beats Onana, however hits the submit. So near a second.

14’ – Man United 0-1 Spurs

16:45 , Karl Matchett

Udogie and Maddison each break behind United’s again line in fast succession and work probabilities on objective – the left-back’s effort goes flying over the bar from a slim angle, however Maddison’s wants an honest block from Onana to forestall a second objective. Pretty change between the English midfielder and Kulusevski on the sting of the field to evade Ugarte and the centre-backs.

10’ – Man United 0-1 Spurs

16:41 , Karl Matchett

Onana batters the ball ahead and Rashford is streaking away behind the defence after bending his run – the flag does go up however he beats Van de Ven and Romero to the ball and shoots low, just for Vicario to save lots of on the close to submit.

Wouldn’t have counted, however does present United how they may get themselves probabilities and a foothold on this sport. Spurs’ defence is in fact very excessive upfield.

7’ – Man United 0-1 Spurs

16:40 , Karl Matchett

United needing to settle, however Spurs are simply staying on the entrance foot as you’d count on – trying to win the second ball at each alternative and flood gamers ahead. Kulusevki is nominally a 3rd midfielder for the guests however he’s so excessive upfield difficult, placing the centre-backs beneath strain when he can and forcing the hosts again. Zirkzee has barely had a contact to date.

GOAL! 4’ – Man United 0-1 Spurs

16:38 , Karl Matchett

Richard Jolly after that opening objective at Outdated Trafford:

“4 objectives in 4 video games since deleting his Instagram account for Brennan Johnson, proving we’re all higher off with out social media. However what a sensational solo run from Micky van de Ven, protecting 70 yards at startling velocity, to set him up. What a begin for Spurs.”

GOAL! 2’ – Man United 0-1 Spurs

16:35 , Karl Matchett

Sensational begin!! Van de Ven wins the ball midway inside his personal half and completely blazes his approach by means of the complete United crew, squaring brilliantly throughout the six-yard field and Brennan Johnson is completely unmarked to faucet in his fourth in 4 video games!

By no means thoughts that clear sheet, it’s gone after 200 seconds!

1’ – Man United 0-0 Spurs

16:32 , Karl Matchett

Right here we go – kick-off! Three clear sheets in 5 within the league for United, in the event that they handle a fourth then that can be an enormous constructive for Ten Hag to level to – nevertheless it’s wins United actually need.

Spurs might say the identical, in fact.

Man Utd v Spurs – stay

16:25 , Karl Matchett

Richard Jolly is at Outdated Trafford for us immediately – we’ll deliver you his perception by means of the match. Forward of the sport he factors out a behavior Erik ten Hag is creating together with his crew sheets…

“Final week, Erik ten Hag benched Marcus Rashford after he had began scoring objectives. Now Christian Eriksen has chipped in with three in three video games and is just a substitute. No Son Heung-min for Tottenham, which suggests a primary league begin of the season for Timo Werner.”

Kick-off on the best way!

Man Utd v Spurs – stay

16:21 , Karl Matchett

Ange Postecoglou forward of kick-off now:

“Brief turnaround from Thursday and Son simply wasn’t proper for immediately so we go with out him.

“We’ve needed to endure these issues a good bit, key gamers lacking out – you simply need to study to manage with out him.

“Timo Werner is most comfy there, that’s why we introduced him to the membership so he will get his alternative immediately.

“You’re dealing with an enormous membership right here, an iconic stadium, a number of consideration – they’re the sort of video games you wish to be concerned in.

“We’ve gained the final three so we’re going okay. League type is combined however performances aren’t dangerous – it’s a difficult begin by way of outcomes however I’m fairly pleased with how we play our soccer.”

Man Utd v Spurs – stay

16:16 , Karl Matchett

Ten Hag provides that Fernandes all the time finally ends up as creating probably the most probabilities for the crew – he’s not nervous a few lack of finish product from him proper now.

“Bruno will work on his type, he’s all the time working arduous, taking duty and being captain. The objectives and assists will come.”

He’s 11/10 to attain or help immediately in opposition to Spurs, or 8/1 to attain the primary objective.

Man Utd v Spurs – stay

16:11 , Karl Matchett

Erik ten Hag forward of kick-off:

“We’ve got to kill in entrance of the objective. We’re creating a great deal of probabilities however we don’t end sufficient.

“I’ll be nervous after we don’t create probabilities. I do know we’ve got gamers who can end: Fernandes, Rashford, Garnacho, Hojlund. Lots are good finishers.

“Rashford scored there final week so he’s in the proper course and now has to make the final step.”

Man Utd v Spurs – stay

16:06 , Karl Matchett

Kind this season – all competitions:

Man Utd

LWLLWWDD

Spurs

DWLLWWW

Not an excessive amount of to take as but – Spurs’ three in a row have come in opposition to Coventry, Brentford and Qarabag. United’s solely win in opposition to top-flight opponents of their present 4 in a row was at newly promoted Southampton.

Man Utd v Spurs – stay

16:00 , Karl Matchett

It was in the summertime of 2023 when Erik ten Hag declared he wished Manchester United to be “one of the best transition crew on the planet”. If he has succeeded, it’s most likely not fairly within the which means he supposed, because the Crimson Devils enter this weekend following a 1-1 draw with Twente.

His facet conceded too many objectives on the counter-attack final season, ceaselessly wanting inclined to the break. However United are specialists in transition in a special respect. Within the third season of Ten Hag’s reign, after 122 video games and an outlay of £600m, they continue to be in transition.

They’ll appear ceaselessly mired there. It could be unfair to evaluate the Dutchman’s latest crew after 5 league video games, earlier than the largest summer time signing Leny Yoro has even made his debut, however they’re six factors off the lead within the Premier League already. A marquee match in opposition to Tottenham can be a mid-table conflict, with the edges sitting in eleventh and tenth. Lose and the temptation could be to counsel it can already be a twelfth successive season with no true title problem.

Most of that isn’t Ten Hag’s fault, in fact. However the membership’s new chief government Omar Berrada has set the goal of profitable the title by 2028 to mark their one hundred and fiftieth anniversary. Which might require United to exit transition, to commerce their inconsistency for the sort of sustained excellence the true contenders show.

United confirmed indicators of it in Ten Hag’s debut marketing campaign, throughout a run of 40 video games that produced simply 4 defeats. Their final six outcomes – two defeats, two wins, two attracts – observe a season when their longest unbeaten run spanned 5 matches.

Learn Richard Jolly’s pre-match preview:

Man Utd v Spurs – stay

15:50 , Karl Matchett

As for Man United, there’s been plenty of discuss over Bruno Fernandes’ lack of finish product – one help and no objectives to date this time period from 5 video games. No person for the crew has truly netted greater than as soon as or assisted greater than as soon as within the Premier League, nevertheless.

However is Fernandes underperforming by way of execution, or merely taking part in poorly and never contributing?

He has a mixed xG for the season of just one.9, not excessive contemplating he’s nonetheless averaging 3.5 pictures per 90, and 6 probabilities created isn’t excessive for him both. Lacking three large probabilities is his greatest downfall to date although – whereas Zirkzee and Garnacho have missed 4 apiece.

Man Utd v Spurs – stay

15:45 , Karl Matchett

Son hasn’t been Spurs’ go-to man for taking probabilities this season, however he has actually been a artistic power for them. His 4 large probabilities created is the very best within the squad this time period, as are his 13 key passes in complete.

However in Kulusevski and Maddison they nonetheless have two retailers who’re laying on the possibilities and able to including objectives too – Maddison netted his first of the season final week, although he’s again in central midfield reasonably than an attacking position now.

Man Utd v Spurs – stay

15:36 , Karl Matchett

An enormous miss to not have Son, but additionally an enormous probability for Timo Werner – it’s his first begin of the marketing campaign and he has solely 38 minutes of Premier League motion to his title to date.

The eyebrow-raising pairing of James Maddison and Rodrigo Bentancur in midfield continues, so it’ll be fascinating to see who comes out on high of that exact battle, with Christian Eriksen faraway from United’s engine room this time round.

Man Utd v Spurs – stay

15:30 , Karl Matchett

An hour till kick-off at Outdated Trafford; a win for the hosts immediately will ship them above Spurs and as much as eighth. Spurs can go to the identical place in the event that they take the three factors, whereas a draw leaves each in the identical positions as now, tenth and eleventh.

Not the place both one needs to be.

Spurs are forward of United on objective distinction, scoring 4 extra this time period, with each conceding 5.

Confirmed lineups

15:25 , Karl Matchett

No Son Heung-min for Spurs – and Ugarte makes his first league begin for United!

Crew information! Man Utd vs Tottenham

15:23 , Jamie Braidwood

Son Heung-min misses out after limping off Tottenham’s win over Qarabag in midweek. He’s changed by Timo Werner, with Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski additionally beginning in an attacking line-up named by Ange Postecoglou.

Manuel Ugarte makes his first begin for Manchester United. He replaces Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Joshua Zirkzee all begin.

Crew information! Man Utd vs Tottenham

15:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Man Utd XI: Onana, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot, Mainoo, Ugarte, Fernandes, Garnacho, Zirkzee, Rashford.

Spurs XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Maddison, Bentancur; Johnson, Kulusevski, Werner; Solanke.

Man Utd v Spurs – stay

15:08 , Karl Matchett

Crew information developing in just some minutes – the massive questions can be over whether or not Ten Hag begins Rashford or Amad on the wings, with Garnacho now wanting a possible starter as soon as extra.

Whether or not Ugarte begins in midfield is one other debate, whereas Spurs are hoping for Son to be match.

Man Utd v Spurs – stay

15:02 , Karl Matchett

Ten Hag on his crew’s want to manage the match immediately:

“I feel it is going to be a really intensive sport,” the United supervisor stated. “It’s all the time in opposition to Tottenham. I feel it’s our type as properly, so I feel it’ll be a really dynamic, engaging sport.

“After all each opponent has strengths and weaknesses and Tottenham have their strengths undoubtedly. Of their philosophy they’re very clear, very attacking however that leaves additionally house, however that’s what they take into consideration. Perhaps that may assist however you must be superb in opposition to Tottenham.

“If you wish to management the sport, then you definately want once more a excessive efficiency stage after which we’ll create once more, I’m certain, after which it’s about taking your probabilities.”

Man Utd v Spurs – stay

14:55 , Karl Matchett

Erik ten Hag is satisfied Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes will quickly be again to his greatest having made a sluggish begin to the season.

The 30-year-old attacking midfielder joined from Sporting Lisbon in 2020 and is United’s most profitable signing since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

Fernandes signed a brand new and improved deal till 2027, with the choice of an extra 12 months, on the eve of a season that he has but to set alight. The Portugal worldwide has supplied 4 assists however has but to seek out the online forward of taking up Tottenham this Sunday.

“I feel the crew brings him now within the state of affairs,” Ten Hag stated. “I feel he’s succesful, and he has confirmed this so a few years already within the Premier League that he can create many probabilities. I’m satisfied this season he won’t do in a different way. He’ll come and reply, he’ll discover his type and he’s already creating probabilities, however he’ll make remaining passes, he’ll rating objectives 100 per cent and it’s only a matter of time.”

Man Utd v Spurs – stay

14:45 , Karl Matchett

Erik ten Hag’s final objective leaves Manchester United far-off of their four-year plan

It was in the summertime of 2023 when Erik ten Hag declared he wished Manchester United to be “one of the best transition crew on the planet”. If he has succeeded, it’s most likely not fairly within the which means he supposed, because the Crimson Devils enter this weekend following a 1-1 draw with Twente.

His facet conceded too many objectives on the counter-attack final season, ceaselessly wanting inclined to the break. However United are specialists in transition in a special respect. Within the third season of Ten Hag’s reign, after 122 video games and an outlay of £600m, they continue to be in transition.

They’ll appear ceaselessly mired there. It could be unfair to evaluate the Dutchman’s latest crew after 5 league video games, earlier than the largest summer time signing Leny Yoro has even made his debut, however they’re six factors off the lead within the Premier League already. A marquee match in opposition to Tottenham can be a mid-table conflict, with the edges sitting in eleventh and tenth. Lose and the temptation could be to counsel it can already be a twelfth successive season with no true title problem.

Most of that isn’t Ten Hag’s fault, in fact. However the membership’s new chief government Omar Berrada has set the goal of profitable the title by 2028 to mark their one hundred and fiftieth anniversary. Which might require United to exit transition, to commerce their inconsistency for the sort of sustained excellence the true contenders show.

Richard Jolly previews United’s subsequent problem:

Man Utd v Spurs – stay

14:35 , Karl Matchett

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou praised the intent of his crew after they began their Europa League marketing campaign with a formidable 3-0 dwelling win over Qarabag regardless of being pressured to play with 10 males for 83 minutes.

After kick-off was delayed because of the late arrival of Qarabag’s crew bus, Radu Dragusin’s evening lasted solely seven minutes when he acquired a pink card for a cynical pull on Juninho as Spurs’ last-man.

It did not considerably knock Tottenham off their stride although, with Brennan Johnson capable of rating for a 3rd successive match 5 minutes later earlier than Pape Sarr doubled the hosts’ benefit within the 52nd minute.

Spurs boss Postecoglou was left with some late issues after Son limped off within the 71st-minute earlier than Archie Grey appeared in ache late on.

Johnson was additionally withdrawn at half-time after he continued his wealthy vein of type, however the Australian performed down issues.

“I haven’t spoke to him. He stated he felt a bit drained, however I haven’t spoken to him or the medical crew but,” Postecoglou stated of Son.

Extra right here.

Man Utd v Spurs – stay

14:25 , Karl Matchett

Erik ten Hag says he respects the critics and even embraces a few of their strategies as Manchester United’s regularly under-fire supervisor prepares to tackle Tottenham.

Sunday sees the stuttering Crimson Devils welcome Ange Postecoglou’s facet 4 days after their deflating 1-1 draw with FC Twente at an expectant Outdated Trafford.

Ten Hag was aggravated by United’s mentality and toothlessness in a Europa League opener that adopted a irritating 0-0 stalemate at Crystal Palace.

These outcomes, however significantly Wednesday’s efficiency, have elevated the noise round United, however Ten Hag has lengthy since discovered easy methods to take care of doubters.

Man Utd v Spurs – stay

14:15 , Karl Matchett

Spurs don’t have fairly as many absentees to take care of, as attackers Richarlison and Wilson Odobert are the one particular gamers out by means of harm.

Son Heung-min went off through the week however Ange Postecoglou wasn’t too downbeat about it, whereas Brennan Johnson’s substitution was tactical, he added, not by means of a knock.

There have been a number of adjustments of their crew for the win over Qarabag, although the likes of Micky van der Ven, Dominic Solanke and Son all nonetheless performed.

Man Utd v Spurs – stay

14:10 , Karl Matchett

United are nonetheless struggling with some harm points, particularly in defence.

Leny Yoro continues to be out for a while and awaiting a aggressive debut, whereas fellow centre-back Victor Lindelof is sidelined. So two are left-backs Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw, which means Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui proceed because the full-backs in Erik ten Hag’s crew.

Not an excessive amount of scope for him to change issues, there, with each taking part in in midweek too.

Man Utd v Spurs – stay

14:05 , Karl Matchett

It’s eleventh in opposition to tenth immediately and, whereas we’re early within the season and don’t have to learn an excessive amount of into that simply but, does trace on the up-and-down nature of those sides.

From 5 league video games they’ve each gained two, drawn one and misplaced two – although Spurs will argue additionally they gained their Europa League opener, whereas United drew in midweek with Twente.

Rather more is predicted from each, regardless.

Man Utd v Spurs – stay

11:35 , Karl Matchett

Good afternoon and welcome to the Impartial’s stay protection of the Premier League – immediately we’re bringing you Manchester United versus Tottenham Hotspur from Outdated Trafford, a battle of two sides all the time seeming able to extra and preventing for European spots for subsequent time period, however typically missing consistency.