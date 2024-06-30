Man recovering from shark bite on the Florida coast in state’s third attack in a month

A person on Florida’s northeast coast was bitten by a shark this weekend however is now recovering, authorities stated Sunday, within the third shark assault in state waters over the previous month.

Officers from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Workplace Marine Unit responding to a misery name Friday morning discovered the sufferer in essential situation aboard a ship, shedding blood from a “extreme” shark chunk on his proper forearm, in line with a social media publish from the sheriff’s workplace.

The assault occurred within the Amelia River close to Fernandina Seashore, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Jacksonville, after the sufferer caught the shark whereas fishing, in line with sheriff’s workplace public affairs officer Alicia Tarancon.

After officers utilized a tourniquet, the sufferer was taken to shore, the place he was airlifted to an area hospital, The Florida Instances-Union reported.

On Sunday, Tarancon advised The Related Press that the sufferer is alert and nonetheless recuperating on the hospital.

It’s the third shark assault in Florida in June. The different two assaults within the Florida panhandle in early June left three individuals injured and led to the short-term closure of seashores in Walton County.

Three extra assaults have been reported within the U.S. — one in Southern California and two in Hawaii, one leading to dying.

Stephen Kajiura, a Florida Atlantic College professor of organic sciences specializing in sharks, stated the variety of latest assaults is a “bit excessive” however is a pure results of extra individuals within the water throughout summer time and hotter waters.

“You’re going to have the next likelihood of one thing occurring as a result of extra individuals are coming to the seashore,” he stated. “It’s unusual to get so many bites in fast succession, however when you think about the variety of individuals in water proper now, it’s not that uncommon.”

One more reason for elevated shark exercise is small bait fish, which sharks feed on, swimming near the seashore, Kajiura stated. He additionally stated scientists are seeing a resurgence of some species of sharks, which may imply extra sharks are within the water.

Based on specialists, shark exercise is at its peak throughout hotter months, but in addition whereas sharks are seasonally migrating within the fall and spring up and down the coast.

Nonetheless, Kajiura stated, fatalities are uncommon.

Kajiura famous that Florida leads the world in shark bites.

Although none have been deadly, Florida reported 16 unprovoked shark chunk incidents final yr, in line with the Florida Museum of Pure Historical past’s annual shark assault report. That represents 44% of the 36 complete unprovoked bites within the U.S. in 2023, and rather less than 1 / 4 worldwide.

Kajiura urged swimmers to not keep away from the water – simply be vigilant.

Keep away from flashy jewellery or watches, which can seem just like fish scales within the water, he stated, and swim in teams and the place there are lifeguards. Additionally, keep away from swimming close to colleges of fish, the place sharks could also be lurking.

“You’ve in all probability been within the water with sharks earlier than, and also you didn’t comprehend it,” he stated. “Simply watch out.”