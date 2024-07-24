Man injured in Ohio River barge accident

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) – A Marathon worker was injured Tuesday in a barge accident on the Ohio River close to South Level, the corporate stated in a media assertion on Wednesday.

The person was taken to an space hospital for remedy.

“Our ideas are with our injured co-worker and his household, and we’ve been involved with them to supply help,” the corporate stated within the assertion. “Out of respect for our injured worker and his household’s privateness, we’re unable to supply extra data on his situation.”

The assertion went on to say, “We’re grateful to our crew and the group first responders for his or her outstanding and fast actions to render assist.

“The incident didn’t contain any kind of launch or environmental influence. We stay dedicated to defending the security of our workers and contractors, our neighbors and the encompassing group.”

Kenova (W.Va.) Police Chief Bob Sullivan tells us his division, the Kenova and Ceredo fireplace departments, and Marathon’s personal rescue crew responded to the accident.

