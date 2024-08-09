Man dies competing in swim in Texas

An announcement from the video games learn: “We’re devastated by the passing of Lazar Dukic.

Emergency companies had been known as at round 08:00 native time (14:00 BST) and a physique was recovered about an hour later.

Lazar Dukic, 28, from Serbia, was competing on Marine Creek Lake close to town of Fort Price on Thursday morning when he disappeared below the water and didn’t resurface, officers from Fort Price emergency companies mentioned.

An athlete has died whereas collaborating in a swim on the CrossFit Video games in Texas, organisers mentioned.

“Our hearts are with Lazar’s total household, mates and fellow athletes.

“Out of respect for the household and in cooperation with the Fort Price Police Division, we’ll share updates when attainable.”

The remainder of Thursday’s occasions have been suspended and organisers are “absolutely cooperating with authorities”, a separate assertion mentioned.

In keeping with the CrossFit Video games web site , the occasion included a 3.5-mile run adopted by an 800m swim.

The seek for Mr Dukic’s physique concerned a dive crew from the Fort Price Police Division in addition to drones, the BBC’s US associate CBS Information reported, citing native officers.

CrossFit CEO Don Faul mentioned Mr Dukic was a “liked and revered” member of the health group.

“There’s lots of people in the neighborhood who’re hurting proper now,” he mentioned.

“Lots of people are mourning. We need to do every little thing we are able to to assist the group, to assist the household.”

He additionally mentioned a “absolutely documented security plan” had been in place and that security personnel had been on web site all through the occasion.

A crowdfunder to assist Mr Dukic’s household that started with a goal of $200,000 (£157,000) has already raised greater than $211,000.

The web page mentioned Mr Dukic debuted on the CrossFit Video games in 2021 after years enjoying water polo in his native Serbia.

“Identified for his kindness, humour and supportive nature, Lazar introduced a breath of recent air wherever he went,” it mentioned.

“Past his athletic achievements, Lazar was caring, humorous and relentlessly supported these round him.”

A CrossFit Video games bio on its web site ranked Mr Dukic as Serbia’s primary CrossFit athlete within the years between 2017 and 2021, and ranked third within the nation this 12 months.

The CrossFit Video games is an annual competitors wherein athletes participate in varied occasions throughout quite a few disciplines, usually solely discovering out what every stage will entail shortly beforehand.

This 12 months’s instalment started on Thursday and was scheduled to conclude on Sunday.