Mammoth Launches A New U.S.-Based Touring Division

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Unbiased stay music firm Mammoth introduced the launch of a brand new touring division that might be led by business veterans Rob Owens and Angela Brown.

Owens, who was named President of World Touring at Mammoth in 2023, might be primarily based in Mammoth’s new touring workplace primarily based in Nashville. Brown, a St. Louis native, joined Mammoth as President of World Tour Advertising and marketing earlier this yr.

“I’m proud to be a part of a group that has such a robust observe document. We’re centered on development, creating lengthy lasting partnerships, and persevering with to broaden MAMMOTH’s imprint domestically and internationally,” Owens acknowledged.

“Being a part of a group charged with launching a brand new element of an already confirmed business chief like Mammoth is actually knowledgeable dream come true,” Brown added, “Mammoth has some thrilling stay leisure bulletins coming this yr and I’m keen to steer the advertising and marketing group to success. ”

The brand new touring division, together with accomplice AG Leisure Touring, introduced the brand new touring division will hit the bottom working with upcoming excursions that embrace Hip-Hop artist JT’s Metropolis Cinderella Tour in addition to Jamaican Dancehall legend, Buju Banton’s US tour.

Moreover, Mammoth will proceed to give attention to a U.S. growth, together with the pursuit of partnerships with artists and unbiased promoters and venues.