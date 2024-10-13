Mammogram centers must now inform women about their breast density. Here’s how it could affect you

When a lady has a mammogram, crucial discovering is whether or not there’s any signal of breast most cancers.

The second most vital discovering is whether or not her breasts are dense.

Since early September, a brand new U.S. rule requires mammography facilities to tell ladies about their breast density — data that isn’t fully new for some ladies as a result of many states already had comparable necessities.

Right here’s what to find out about why breast density is vital.

Are dense breasts unhealthy?

No, dense breasts should not unhealthy. The truth is, they’re fairly regular. About 40% of ladies ages 40 and older have dense breasts.

Ladies of all sizes and shapes can have dense breasts. It has nothing to do with breast firmness. And it solely issues on the planet of breast most cancers screening, mentioned Dr. Ethan Cohen of MD Anderson Most cancers Middle in Houston.

With the brand new rule, “there are going to be numerous inquiries to numerous medical doctors and there’s going to be numerous Googling, which is OK. However we need to guarantee that individuals don’t panic,” Cohen mentioned.

How is breast density decided?

Medical doctors who evaluate mammograms have a system for classifying breast density.

There are 4 classes. The least dense class means the breasts are virtually all fatty tissue. Essentially the most dense class means the breasts are largely glandular and fibrous tissue.

Breasts are thought of dense in two of the 4 classes: “heterogeneously dense” or “extraordinarily dense.” The opposite two classes are thought of not dense.

Dr. Brian Dontchos of the Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Most cancers Middle mentioned the classification can range relying on the physician studying the mammogram “as a result of it’s considerably subjective.”

Why am I being advised I’ve dense breasts?

Two causes: For one, dense breasts make it tougher to see most cancers on an X-ray picture, which is what a mammogram is.

“The dense tissue appears white on a mammogram and most cancers additionally appears white on a mammogram,” mentioned Dr. Wendie Berg of the College of Pittsburgh Faculty of Drugs and chief scientific adviser to DenseBreast-info.org. “It’s like making an attempt to see a snowball in a blizzard.”

Second, ladies with dense breast tissue are at a barely larger danger of creating breast most cancers as a result of cancers usually tend to come up in glandular and fibrous tissue.

Reassuringly, ladies with dense breasts are not any extra prone to die from breast most cancers in comparison with different ladies.

What am I imagined to do?

Should you discover out you could have dense breasts, discuss to your physician about your loved ones historical past of breast most cancers and whether or not it’s best to have extra screening with ultrasound or MRI, mentioned Dr. Georgia Spear of Endeavor Well being/NorthShore College Well being System within the Chicago space.

Researchers are learning higher methods to detect most cancers in ladies with dense breasts. Up to now, there’s not sufficient proof for a broad suggestion for added screening. The U.S. Preventive Providers Job Pressure referred to as for extra analysis on this space when it up to date its breast most cancers screening suggestions earlier this yr.

Do I nonetheless want a mammogram?

Sure, ladies with dense breasts ought to get common mammograms, which continues to be the gold commonplace for locating most cancers early. Age 40 is when mammograms ought to begin for ladies, transgender males and nonbinary individuals at common danger.

“We don’t need to change the mammogram,” Spear mentioned. “We need to add to it by including a particular different take a look at.”

Will insurance coverage cowl extra screening?

For now, that is determined by your insurance coverage, though a invoice has been launched in Congress to require insurers to cowl extra screening for ladies with dense breasts.

Further screening might be costly — from $250 to $1,000 out of pocket, in order that’s a barrier for a lot of ladies.

“Each girl ought to have equal alternative to have their most cancers discovered early when it’s simply handled,” Berg mentioned. “That’s the underside line.”

