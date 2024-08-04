Mama June: Family Crisis – Pumpkin and Josh’s Announcement

Mama June: Household Disaster couple Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon Efird and Josh Efird have simply shocked followers of the WEtv actuality present and nothing will ever be the identical for them.

Pumpkin Shannon & Josh Efird Name It Quits – Mama June: Household Disaster

Mama June: Household Disaster fan-faves Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon Efird and her husband, Josh Efird, lately shocked the WEtv fanbase. The information simply broke that they separated in July.

And after six years of marriage, they’re getting a divorce. Certainly, they appeared like the right couple. After all, you by no means know what goes on behind closed doorways.

Nonetheless, they gave the impression to be extraordinarily strong of their marriage they usually’re glorious mother and father. Little doubt, this comes as a shock and everybody have to be questioning what occurred.

What Went Unsuitable with WEtv Couple?

Mama June: Household Disaster followers are certain to be questioning what on the earth occurred to make Pumpkin and Josh separate, after which determine to divorce. They aren’t discussing why they’re dissolving their marriage.

Nonetheless, there may be one attainable cause that involves thoughts. On the conclusion of season six, Pumpkin’s sister, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, requested her for an enormous favor. Jessie and her girlfriend, Shyann McCant, wish to begin a household.

So, they have been questioning if they may use Josh as a sperm donor as a result of they know he’s a superb individual. Pumpkin mentioned she would discuss to him about it. However then, the Mama June: Household Disaster season got here to an finish.

Maybe, Josh wasn’t comfy with it or perhaps, it simply put a pressure on issues. After all, that is solely hypothesis. The divorce could don’t have anything to do with Jessie’s request. However it’s attainable, particularly as a result of Pumpkin is the one who filed for divorce.

After all, the rationale’s not essential now. What’s essential is that they’re placing no matter variations they’ve apart and doing what’s greatest for his or her youngsters.

Josh & Pumpkin Hold It Stylish on Mama June: Household Disaster

Though the rationale for the top of the wedding remains to be unclear, they look like maintaining issues fairly amicable. Josh and Pumpkin have devised their very own “parenting plan” and appear to have a deal with on it.

Neither considered one of them goes after the opposite for baby assist. Plus, they’re even agreeing to joint custody of their 4 youngsters, Ella Grace Efird, Bentley Jameson Efird, and twins Sylus and Stella Efird.

Moreover, Pumpkin can be staying in the home that they lease with the kids. And Josh can be shifting out inside 60 days. Pumpkin has all the time raved about what an incredible father Josh is. Clearly, that was not the reason for their divorce.

So, maybe parenting is the straightforward half for them and hopefully, they will stay shut buddies shifting ahead. Little doubt, WEtv viewers are saddened by this information. We’ll preserve you up to date as we be taught extra about Josh Efird and Pumpkin Shannon’s plans for the longer term.

