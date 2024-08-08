Mama June: Family Crisis – June in for the Fight of Her Life

Mama June: Household Disaster celeb June Shannon is at present combating one of many hardest battles of her life. And the WEtv actuality star received’t cease till she wins.

Mama June: Household Disaster – June Shannon Makes Anna a Promise

Earlier than Anna Cardwell tragically handed away final December, she made her needs clear to her mother, June Shannon. She wished Mama and her husband, Justin Stroud, to boost her eleven-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn Cardwell.

She knew her youthful daughter, Kylee Cardwell, would go to her father, Michael Cardwell. However her needs are for her mom to boost Kaitlyn. In fact, Mama agreed on Mama June: Household Disaster. She promised Anna that Kaitlyn wouldn’t go to Michael.

WEtv Star Blindsided

Nevertheless, June Shannon obtained an enormous shock when Anna Cardwell’s ex-husband, Michael Cardwell, served her with court docket papers. He’s going after sole custody of his former stepdaughter, Kaitlyn Cardwell.

He already has full custody of eight-year-old Kylee Cardwell as a result of she’s his organic daughter. Now, he desires Kaitlyn with him additionally. However Michael’s motive for searching for custody doesn’t sit nicely with June on Mama June: Household Disaster.

He stated he has fairness in Kaitlyn as a result of he paid for her and Kylee to attend a selected faculty years in the past. Mama doesn’t suppose Michael desires custody of Kylie for the appropriate causes. However even when he did, she made a promise to Anna and is set to maintain it.

Mama Gears up for a Combat – Mama June: Household Disaster

Presently, June and Michael are in the course of their custody battle. She claims that when Michael was married to Anna he was abusive to each her and Kylie. Certainly, he denies her claims and his legal professional doesn’t suppose she will show it.

However Anna didn’t need Kylie with Michael so there have to be a superb motive. Michael argues again that June didn’t increase Anna and wasn’t there for her. Moreover, he says their relationship was “sordid.”

Plus, they went lengthy durations with out talking. Moreover, Mama should current her drug take a look at ends in court docket to show she continues to be clear. Little question, each Michael and June of Mama June: Household Disaster are ready to combat.

However, what issues most is what Kaitlyn desires — and he or she needs to reside together with her Gigi. She petitioned the court docket and signed an affidavit stating that she wished to stay together with her maternal grandmother.

Additionally, she doesn’t need any visitation with Michael. In fact, she misses and needs to see her sister, Kylee. Nevertheless, Michael hasn’t allowed that to date and nonetheless could not if Mama obtains custody.

She is doing the whole lot in her energy to make sure Kaitlyn stays together with her principally as a result of she desires what’s greatest for her. But additionally as a result of she feels Anna is not going to really be at peace till Kaitlyn is legally and completely together with her.

Hopefully, June Shannon will have the ability to preserve Kaitlyn together with her and Justin and all the members of the family who love her on the WEtv actuality collection.

