Mallory Swanson and Dansby Swanson’s Relationship Timeline

Married skilled athletes Mallory Swanson and Dansby Swanson are one another’s greatest followers.

Mallory is a ahead on the Chicago Purple Stars soccer crew, who landed a spot on the U.S. Girls’s squad on the 2024 Paris Olympics. Dansby, in the meantime, performs shortstop for the Chicago Cubs baseball crew.

“[Mallory is] clearly my human,” Dansby advised Stadium throughout a March 2023 interview. “She’s my finest good friend, my spouse. I like every thing about her. She brings a lot good out in me.”

He continued on the time, “She simply brings such a degree of consolation being round her, and so, having the ability to be round one another and produce these sorts of issues out of each other goes to be so typically.”

The Swansons have been collectively since 2017, getting married in 2022. Preserve scrolling for his or her full relationship timeline:

December 2017

The pair had been launched by Dansby’s former Atlanta Braves teammate Jace Peterson, who’s married to Mallory’s sister Brianna. Precisely one yr later, Mallory took their romance Instagram official and captioned a December 2018 pic of the pair with a black coronary heart emoji.

November 2021

Mallory has lengthy been pleased with Dansby’s profession, attending his MLB video games when she will be able to.

“This man proper right here. He evokes me daily. Yeah he’s an ideal baseball participant but when anybody is aware of him he’s a fair higher individual,” she wrote by way of Instagram in November. “He helps me reside out my religion in Jesus. God’s plan for him hasn’t been straightforward. The sport of baseball has pushed him loopy at instances however the one factor that he at all times goes again to is Our Savior.”

She added, “It’s the religion and belief in God throughout trials in a season that most individuals don’t see. It’s turning into the person that God made him to be. And eventually, it’s him giving all of the glory to God.”

December 2021

Dansby proposed one month later.

“Mr. and Mrs. Swanson coming quickly 💍,” he wrote by way of Instagram, sharing pics from the second he bought down on one knee.

December 2022

Dansby and Mallory tied the knot one yr later in Georgia.

April 2024

A number of months earlier than Mallory traveled to Paris for her Olympic debut, Dansby shared a candy birthday tribute on social media.

“Completely satisfied birthday to my superb spouse!!! You’re certainly one of a sort. A good looking individual,” he gushed in April. “A sort soul. Loving in each manner. A heck of an Uno competitor. And somebody I thank God for each single day. I like you so a lot.”