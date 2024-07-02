Malaysia’s Good Vibe Festival Canceled For The Second Year In A Row

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for Malaysia’s Good Vibes pageant introduced that the occasion won’t be happening this yr resulting from scheduling points across the nation’s royal coronation.

In a press release saying the information, pageant organizers stated:

As communicated by the authorities by means of a letter dated June 27, 2024, large-scale performances involving worldwide artists are to not be held on July 20, 2024 and are to be rescheduled to a later date, out of respect for the Coronation Ceremony of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the seventeenth Yang di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia. As a result of nature of Good Vibes Pageant (GVF) which includes a number of touring acts over a number of days, rescheduling the pageant will not be attainable. In consequence, Future Sound Asia is saying the cancellation of the pageant, initially scheduled for July 20 and 21, 2024. All ticket purchasers for GVF will robotically obtain full refunds to the fee methodology used for his or her buy. Thanks on your sort understanding and endurance

This yr’s version of the pageant was to happen at Resort World Awana on July 20 & 21 with a lineup that included Peggy Gou, Joji, Russ, J. Balvin, Haven, Peach Pit, and extra.

2024 would be the second yr the pageant has run into points with the Malaysian authorities. The 2023 version of the pageant was abruptly canceled after headliner The 1975’s frontman Matt Healy sparked a controvery by kissing his male bandmate on stage and criticizing Malaysia’s strict legal guidelines outlawing homosexuality.

After The 1975’s set, Malaysian authorities pulled the plug on the rest of the pageant. Occasion organizers sought roughly $2.6 million in damages from the band in a authorized dispute that has but to be publicly resolved.