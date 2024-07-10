Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd’s Relationship Timeline

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are a match made in dancing heaven.

The couple met whereas on Broadway in 2009, but it surely wasn’t till their paths crossed once more on Dancing With the Stars that they started relationship in 2012. Three years later, the Ukrainian dancer requested Murgatroyd to marry him whereas performing onstage in December 2015.

The couple did, nonetheless, make it down the aisle in July 2017, having a each a small ceremony at Metropolis Corridor and a 300-guest celebration in New York the identical month.

The pair, who welcomed their first baby, son Shai, in January 2017 forward of the nuptials, have continued to evolve as a pair. Because the married dancers proceed elevating Shai collectively, Murgatroyd revealed in June 2022 that she had suffered three miscarriages whereas making an attempt to broaden their household.

The duo have since been candid about their fertility struggles as they endure in vitro fertilization (IVF). They subsequently welcomed son Rio in June 2023 and 7 months later introduced that Murgatroyd is anticipating their third baby.

Scroll all the way down to relive the couple’s largest relationship moments by the years: