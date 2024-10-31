Making Your Own Bread

Creator

April 19, 2009

Many People view themselves as wholesome eaters and, in response to a current survey on the topic, 45 p.c say they adhere to a nutritious diet. However there might solely be a grain of reality to that self-reported proportion.

On the primary anniversary of the 2005 Meals Pyramid suggestions from USDA, statistics present that People have been gradual to heed this recommendation. Solely 10 p.c really eat the really helpful three servings of complete grains per day. The Complete Grains Council calls this the “Complete Grains Hole.”

Thankfully, the quickly rising consciousness of the significance of complete grains is beginning to make a optimistic change.

“The brand new meals pyramid will get some credit score, however complete grains have earned new respect in recent times via a parade of research that present their position in lowering the danger of coronary heart illness, stroke, hypertension, sure cancers, diabetes and weight problems,” mentioned Dr. Julie Miller Jones, a nutritionist and Ph.D. in dwelling economics/meals science and diet.

Complete grain meals embody pasta, breakfast cereals and breads made with complete grains and complete grain flours from wheat, barley, rye, corn, oats and brown rice and plenty of different grains similar to amaranth, bulgur and quinoa.

Miller Jones says consuming extra complete grains needs to be simpler than consuming further servings of fruit and veggies.

“As a result of we’re already consuming breads and different grain merchandise, it is merely a matter of substituting complete grain merchandise over the merchandise made out of extremely refined flours we’re at current consuming,” mentioned Miller Jones.

Discovering recipes excessive in dietary fiber is simpler than ever. For instance, Fleischmann’s Yeast has created about 100 scrumptious kitchen-tested complete grain recipes beneath its goodfibes seal. These recipes have at least 0.8 grams and as a lot as 2.0 grams or extra of dietary fiber per ounce of bread.

Here is a mouthwatering recipe for Complete Wheat Dill Bread, which has a satisfying savory taste.

Complete Wheat Dill Bread

Complete wheat flour combines with butter, honey, dill seed and minced onion to make two loaves.

1 envelope Fleischmann’s Energetic Dry Yeast

1/4 cup heat water (100º to 110ºF)

1 tablespoon sugar

2 cups cottage cheese

2 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted

3 tablespoons honey

1/4 cup dill seed

2 teaspoons dehydrated minced onion

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

2 eggs, barely crushed

4 to 41/2 cups complete wheat flour

In giant mixing bowl, dissolve yeast in water (100º to 110º F). Add sugar and let stand 5 minutes. Add cottage cheese, butter, honey, dill, onion, salt, baking soda and eggs; combine nicely. Add 3 cups flour; stir till mixed.

Stir in 1 to 11/2 cups remaining flour to make a mushy dough. Knead on evenly floured floor till easy and elastic, about 12 to fifteen minutes.

Place dough in a greased bowl and canopy with a clear towel or greased plastic wrap. Place over a bowl of sizzling water in an unheated (cool) oven. Let rise 2 hours or till doubled in measurement.

Take away from oven; punch down dough and divide in half. Form every half right into a loaf and place in greased 9 x 5-inch loaf pans. Cowl. Return dough to unheated (cool) oven with a contemporary bowl of sizzling water beneath on a separate rack and let rise one hour or till doubled in measurement.

Preheat oven to 350ºF. (Take away dough from oven whereas preheating.) Bake 30 to 35 minutes or till evenly browned. Take away from pans; cool on wire rack.