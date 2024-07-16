Mainstream Media Bias Is Bad, But Will Only Get Worse From This Point On

I logged again on to social media after per week offline within the countryside, solely to see my timeline crammed with information of an assassination try on Trump.

My first thought, after noting my impeccable timing, was: “Let me see how CNN frames this.”

And lo and behold: The very first thing they wrote was that “Trump was rushed off stage after falling at his rally”.

You will have had an analogous thought course of like mine, and in case you did, you’ll most likely agree that the media panorama has modified.

Loads.

Influenced by the political leanings of its workforce, the rise of cancel tradition, and the necessity to generate profits, this shift has majorly impacted how tech and Bitcoin (and just about all the things else) are seen.

So what is going on on right here?

Let’s dive into what’s shaping right this moment’s media.

No Monolithic Media Elite

First off, let’s make one factor clear: There isn’t any secret group of media elites calling the pictures.

The concept of a capital “M” Media controlling all the things is just not true.

It’s a delusion.

What’s actually occurring is that many journalists come from elite colleges like Columbia, Harvard, or Penn. This pattern has introduced a liberal bias to the media, not due to a grand conspiracy, however due to the backgrounds and views of these creating the information.

This liberal slant has notably affected protection of tech and Bitcoin, making left-leaning media shops basically anti-tech.

Typically, liberals have been cautious of speedy tech developments and the decentralized nature of Bitcoin, seeing them as threats to laws and conventional monetary programs.

The Rise of Cancel Tradition

One other issue is that the final decade has seen cancel tradition take off, the place individuals or firms face public shaming for controversial opinions or actions.

This has additionally influenced media firms in a serious approach, making journalists really feel they should align their reporting with prevailing attitudes to keep away from backlash.

Consequently, media firms have let their staff’ political biases form the content material greater than they used to.

Now, chances are you’ll suppose that is completely different from the MSM of earlier many years, pondering they aimed to be extra balanced and fewer politically charged.

Positive, political bias has usually overshadowed factual reporting, particularly in hot-button areas like tech and Bitcoin, however that is nothing new.

Chasing Reality vs. Making Cash

On the core of media operations is the wrestle between discovering the reality and creating wealth.

These firms generate profits in two methods: promoting, which connects potential patrons with sellers, and subscriptions, which embrace client subscriptions (like your $10/month information subscription) and enterprise subscriptions (like shopping for a Bloomberg terminal).

In case you look again over the past 15 years, the period of mass client publications is over. At this time, the media is prospering at two ends of the spectrum.

The New York Occasions, for instance, is doing phenomenally nicely. Individuals may not understand that the New York Occasions can be a product firm at this level, with 30-40% of their enterprise coming from video games and cooking, and one other huge chunk from their subscriptions.

The purpose is; whereas journalism ideally seeks to uncover and report the reality, financial realities dictate in any other case.

Media firms want to have interaction their viewers and generate profits in numerous methods, so that they cater to what their viewers needs, sNavigating media bias is vital in a digital age when that bias is turning into extra pronounced.ometimes sacrificing goal fact, typically sacrificing precise journalistic work in favor of no matter brings in income.

This explains why media shops tailor their content material to their viewers’s preferences.

Editorial choices about what tales to focus on and learn how to body points are pushed by what’s going to entice readers and viewers to not solely the story itself however the multimedia ecosystem an outlet needs to supply to stay related and economically viable.

A Historic Perspective on Media Bias

However whereas these completely different income streams are new approaches to media, bias itself isn’t.

In the course of the American Civil Struggle, newspapers brazenly supported particular political factions. (Google “Copperhead Democrats” to get an thought of certainly one of three completely different media shops all selecting a facet.)

At this time’s media works precisely the identical approach, solely with trendy complexities.

Digital platforms and algorithms that curate content material based mostly on consumer preferences have intensified echo chambers, the place individuals principally see info that helps their current beliefs.

This echo chamber impact worsens media bias, as shops produce content material that aligns with their viewers’s views to maintain them engaged.

For tech and Bitcoin, this implies damaging narratives will stick, making it powerful to combat the biases.

Bitcoin Is Not For Everybody

In an opinion piece from final 12 months, I wrote about how Bitcoin isn’t for everybody, that means that one has to have a look at particular teams. The Bitcoin and wider tech business want to know and navigate this panorama.

As a result of having a bent in the direction of sure matters is okay—it is a part of the media. The issue occurs when that bias results in writing issues that are not factual.

And that’s the reason why individuals have grown to dislike the mainstream media as a complete—not as a result of it has a bias, however as a result of that bias usually overpowers factual reporting. This can be a comparatively new phenomenon.

And from the look of it, it’d proceed, or media organizations may understand that in the event that they preserve doing this, they will lose their viewers’s belief.

Or perhaps the lesson is the inverse: In case you go too impartial, your viewers may also react negatively, making an attempt to cancel you or pull their contracts.

Most media organizations, whether or not it is CNN, the New York Occasions, or Fox Information, know what their viewers needs to listen to. The one time they face a revolt is after they current the alternative narrative.

So curate your content material consumption rigorously.

As a result of I do know the world is frightening proper now, nevertheless it’s gonna get approach worse.

This can be a visitor publish by Fernando Nikolic. Opinions expressed are completely their very own and don’t essentially replicate these of BTC Inc or Bitcoin Journal.