Magnitude 5.2 earthquake hits Kern County, USGS says

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck Kern County on Tuesday evening, rattling communities throughout California.

Based on the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck at 9:09 pm close to Lamont, which is simply southwest of Bakersfield.

The shaking was confirmed to have been felt in a number of native communities, together with Fresno, Reedley and Lindsay.

The quake was additionally felt throughout Southern California and alongside the Central Coast.

Knowledge from the USGS reveals that the quake was adopted by at the least two dozen aftershocks measuring 3.0 or larger within the Lamont and Grapevine areas.

One of many largest earthquakes this area has seen is the 7.5 magnitude Kern County earthquake in July 1952, which killed 12 folks and brought about property injury estimated at $60 million.

Earthquake knowledgeable Lucy Jones mentioned the quake didn’t happen on a recognized fault that’s already mapped within the USGS database.

Jones says that space of the state has been struck by main earthquakes previously, together with a lethal 7.5 magnitude quake in 1952.

The California Governor’s Workplace of Emergency Companies says it’s monitoring the impacts of the quake.

Up to now, no injury to any buildings or accidents have been reported.

The USGS first estimated the magnitude of the quake to five.7 earlier than later downgrading it to five.3, then 5.2.

Stick with Motion Information for the most recent updates on this creating story.