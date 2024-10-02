Magnitude 3.5 earthquake reported near Ontario airport

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake rattled a swath of Southern California on Tuesday, inflicting gentle or weak shaking to be felt throughout the Inland Empire, in addition to elements of Los Angeles and Orange counties.

The epicenter of the earthquake, which struck at 12:56 p.m., was lower than a mile south of Ontario Worldwide Airport, close to the nook of Francis Road and Carlos Avenue. An earlier estimate of the earthquake’s magnitude was 3.1.

Folks reported feeling the earthquake as far-off as jap Los Angeles County and northern Orange County.

Folks could have felt gentle shaking closest to the epicenter, similar to in Ontario, Upland, Chino and Montclair, as outlined by the Modified Mercalli Depth Scale, in line with the USGS. Usually talking, gentle shaking rattles dishes, home windows and doorways, and may trigger partitions to make cracking sounds. Some may expertise gentle shaking as feeling like a heavy truck has struck a constructing.

Weak shaking could have been felt in locations similar to Pomona, Claremont, La Verne, Rancho Cucamonga, Fontana, San Bernardino, Rialto, Colton, Riverside, Jurupa Valley, Eastvale, Norco, Corona and Yorba Linda. Weak shaking could solely be felt by just a few individuals who aren’t shifting, and whether it is felt, may really feel like a truck is passing close by.

There have been three different close by earthquakes — all in Ontario — of magnitude 3 or higher within the final month. On Saturday, there was a magnitude 3.1 earthquake, about 4.3 miles to the northeast of Tuesday’s temblor.

And three Saturdays earlier, there have been earthquakes of magnitudes 3.5 and three.9, separated by about half an hour, on Sept. 7. These earthquakes had an epicenter near the 60 Freeway’s Archibald Avenue exit.

Different elements of Southern California have seen quite a few reasonable earthquakes within the final month. The Malibu space has skilled seven earthquakes of magnitude 3 and higher within the final month, the most important of which was a magnitude 4.7 that occurred on Sept. 12. That quake was felt extensively sufficient that it startled tv information anchors broadcasting reside at KTTV-TV and KABC-TV.

The newest Malibu-area earthquake occurred on Saturday, a magnitude 3.2, offshore of the town, about 6 miles southwest of Level Dume.

In early September, there have been additionally a pair of modest earthquakes off the Rancho Palos Verdes peninsula. They concerned earthquakes of magnitude 3.1 and three.2, hanging on Sept. 2 and Sept. 6, respectively, about 12 miles southwest of the Level Vicente Lighthouse.

A mean of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 happen per 12 months in California and Nevada, in line with a latest three-year knowledge pattern. However this 12 months, Southern California has been unusually busy with earthquakes.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of three.5 miles.

Did you’re feeling this earthquake? Think about reporting what you felt to the USGS.

An earlier draft of this story was mechanically generated by Quakebot, a pc utility that displays the most recent earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Occasions editor reviewed the submit earlier than it was revealed. In the event you’re eager about studying extra in regards to the system, go to our record of regularly requested questions.