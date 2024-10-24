Magic roll past host Heat 116-97 in season opener

MIAMI – Paolo Banchero scored 33 factors and grabbed 11 rebounds, Franz Wagner scored 23 and the Orlando Magic rolled previous the Miami Warmth 116-97 on Wednesday night time within the opener for each groups.

Gary Harris added 18 for Orlando, all on 3-pointers. The Magic have been 18 of 49 from 3-point vary.

Terry Rozier scored 19 for Miami, which celebrated “Pat Riley Courtroom” night time with a halftime ceremony. Nikola Jovic scored 15 and Tyler Herro added 14 for the Warmth.

Orlando led by as many as 32 within the second half.

Orlando’s excessive for 3-pointers tried in a primary half final season was 23. The Magic tried 27 earlier than halftime on Wednesday, a transparent signal that they see the 3-pointer as extra of an choice this season. The Magic made a league-low 903 3s final season.

Miami’sJimmy Butler was 1 for 8 from the sphere and scored three factors. It is the fifth time in his profession that he performed a minimum of 24 minutes and scored three factors or much less.

The entire third quarter was a second for the Magic. Orlando outscored Miami by 21 factors within the third, 39-18. It was essentially the most lopsided third quarter on the highway for the Magic since Feb. 7, 2010, once they outscored Boston by 25 on the best way to a 96-89 win.

Banchero had the sixth occasion of an Orlando participant scoring a minimum of 30 in a season opener. Tracy McGrady did it twice and Shaquille O’Neal, Nick Anderson and Anfernee Hardaway did it as soon as. Anderson (1992) and O’Neal (1993) every scored 42 for the Magic opening night time report. Banchero is now No. 3 on that record along with his 33-point effort.

Orlando performs its residence opener Friday night time in opposition to Brooklyn. Miami goes to Charlotte on Saturday night time.