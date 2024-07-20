MAGA Price Tumbles 15% After Donald Trump Assassination Attempt As Analysts Say This New ICO Is Among The Best Crypto Presales To Buy Now

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The MAGA value is down 15% within the final 24 hours to commerce for $8.1537 as of 04:35 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that dipped practically 30%.

MAGA joins different PolitiFi tokens bleeding purple ink as buyers take income after the surge that adopted President Donald Trump’s slim escape from an assassination try.

The failed assasination on Trump spiked the crypto market 📈$BTC pumped to $63k$TRUMP $MAGA and $EAR went flying in a couple of hours and some huge cash was made🚀 He actually introduced life again to the market Trump’s positively successful this election😅🤝 He’s the only option for… pic.twitter.com/TleLEpK64M — Blade (@IamBlaed) July 15, 2024

Within the stampede that adopted the incident, reviews point out that the crowdfunding marketing campaign for the injured victims has now reached over $2.3 million, with over 32,000 particular person donations. Among the beneficiant donors embody Dana White, UFC, and Child Rock.

🚨 #BREAKING: The crowdfunding marketing campaign for the Trump rally victims has now reached over $2.3 MILLION, with over 32,000 particular person donations I freaking LOVE this nation. Simply prior to now couple hours, Dana White, UFC, and Child Rock have pitched in $50,000 every Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/5LWAawZCQK — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 14, 2024

MAGA Worth Prediction

The MAGA value is buying and selling with a bullish bias regardless of the 15% dump on the day. Primarily based on technical indicators, the bulls lead the MAGA market. Discover the place of the Relative Energy Index (RSI) above the imply stage of fifty.

Its bounce atop this base means that bullish momentum is rising, with the general inclination north suggesting rising shopping for stress. Equally, the Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is above its sign line (orange band).

The mix of RSI above 50 and MACD above its sign line means that each momentum indicators are aligning in a bullish course. This might point out a powerful shopping for stress available in the market and counsel that the MAGA value is more likely to proceed trending upwards.

Nonetheless, it’s important that the MAGA value is confronting resistance as a result of Fibonacci Golden Zone. With sturdy promoting stress from this order block, the MAGA value is at excessive threat of a correction.

Which means solely a candlestick shut above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement stage of $12.2323 would render the MAGA value vindicated from bears’ fingers.

GeckoTerminal: MAGA/USD 1-day chart

Conversely, if the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement stage of $8.8031 holds as a resistance, the MAGA value may drop towards the $23.6% Fibonacci retracement stage of $6.6817. In a dire case, the stoop may lengthen to the foot of the market vary at $3.2526.

In the meantime, the Mega Cube (DICE) presale is popping heads as this on line casino token ICO fees previous $1.6 million in funds raised.

Crypto YouTuber Michael Wrubel, with over 312K subscribers, lists it amongst his most bullish initiatives for 2024.

Promising Different To MAGA

The Mega Cube ecosystem launched final yr and permits customers to put wagers in digital currencies. Now it’s launching its personal token, DICE, with plans to make it the #1 GameFi token on Solana.

Haven’t purchased $DICE but? Observe the hyperlink under to purchase in a couple of simple steps – not satisfied, view our causes under ⤵️ BUY $DICE HERE: https://t.co/E5WFsXQP5o Present Worth: 1 $DICE = $0.09093 🚀 Right here’s why $DICE is ready to turn out to be the main GameFi token, outpacing all… pic.twitter.com/67MnooeyHV — Mega Cube On line casino (@megadice) July 10, 2024

The on line casino has an enormous consumer base of 50k registered customers and over 10k month-to-month lively customers wagering $50 million every month. This implies an enormous group ready to select up the token as soon as it goes dwell.

Current reviews point out that its Telegram group has reached over 14.7K members

The challenge comes with many rewards, together with a ten% fee on all referral purchases.

Early presale individuals additionally stand an opportunity to obtain bonus $DICE tokens, additional incentivizing engagement with Mega Cube’s various choices

Extra plans for the loyalty program embody rewards for avid gamers who use DICE tokens of their play. It can additionally unlock entry to unique competitions and VIP experiences.

Refer & Earn with $DICE! 🚀💰 Thrilling information! You may nonetheless refer customers to the Mega Cube presale and earn a beneficiant 10% fee on all referral purchases. This is a easy information on the way to get began: 1. Go to: https://t.co/E5WFsXQP5o.

2. Join: Join your pockets.

3.… pic.twitter.com/ZNqIw5pHwZ — Mega Cube On line casino (@megadice) July 10, 2024

The challenge additionally has a buyback and burn program that may cut back the provision of tokens. This may improve shortage and probably pump the worth of the DICE token.

Proper now, every DICE token prices $0.09548. Traders can join their wallets and trade cash like SOL, ETH, or BNB to purchase DICE tokens.

In case you are taken with Mega Cube’s providing, it is best to act quickly as a result of a value improve is scheduled in rather less than 7 days.

Go to and purchase DICE tokens right here.

