MAGA Price Slumps 20% As Donald Trump Announces Plan For Strategic Bitcoin Reserve And Traders Rush To Buy This ICO With Only 2 Days Left

The MAGA value has plunged by 20% over the previous 24 hours to commerce at $5.92 as of 5:30 p.m. EST.

This comes after presidential candidate Donald Trump vowed to create a “strategic nationwide Bitcoin reserve” and mentioned he’d fireplace the anti-crypto Securities and Change Fee chair Gary Gensler if he retakes the White Home in November.

”On day one, I’ll fireplace Gary Gensler,” he mentioned in a speech on the Bitcoin 2024 convention in Nashville on July 27. “I pledge to the Bitcoin group that the day I take the oath of workplace, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s anti-crypto campaign shall be over. By no means promote your bitcoin,”

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Donald Trump says, “The USA would be the crypto capital of the planet and the #Bitcoin superpower of the World.”

pic.twitter.com/5CNHY8hhQE — Bitcoin Journal (@BitcoinMagazine) July 27, 2024

MAGA Worth Overview: How is MAGA Doing?

Taking a look at an in-depth evaluation utilizing CoinGecko information, we see that the value has skilled a big drop from its latest excessive of $6.390. The present value is close to the decrease finish of the latest buying and selling vary.

The Alligator indicator traces are bearish, with the Jaw above the Tooth and the Lips indicating a downtrend. The value is under all three traces, additional confirming the bearish pattern.

Alternatively, the Woodies Commodity Channel Index (CCI) is in adverse territory, indicating that the asset is in a bearish section. The CCI has not too long ago proven volatility, with spikes indicating short-term shopping for and promoting pressures, however total, it stays in a bearish zone.

The chart doesn’t explicitly present quantity, however the value motion means that there have been vital sell-offs, particularly noticeable throughout the latest decline from the excessive of $6.390.

MAGA Worth Sentiment Seems General Bearish

The general sentiment seems bearish, as indicated by the Alligator indicator and the adverse CCI values. The value constantly trades under the Alligator traces, suggesting a necessity for upward momentum.

The speedy assist degree is round $5.780, near the present value, whereas the speedy resistance is round $6.243 (Alligator’s Lips) and better at $6.333 (Alligator’s Tooth).

The Alligator indicator reveals a transparent bearish pattern with costs under all three traces. The CCI can be in adverse territory, indicating bearish momentum. If the value breaks above the Alligator’s Lips ($6.243) and Tooth ($6.333), there is perhaps a rebound, however present indicators counsel continued downward strain.

4-hour MAGA/USDT chart | Supply: TradingView

Whereas traders flee MAGA, they’re speeding to purchase WienerAI (WAI), which is closing on $9 million in funds raised with solely somewhat greater than two days left in its presale.

One crypto whale invested $370,000 within the WAI token on July 27, ponying up 114.15 ETH, presently valued at about $370,000, to safe a big holding in some of the profitable presales of the yr.

A Meme Coin With AI Buying and selling Powers

WienerAI (WAI) is a brand new meme coin that’s launching an AI buying and selling bot that makes use of cutting-edge know-how.

As a result of it has been skilled to research crypto markets, the undertaking’s superior laptop fashions can discover commerce alternatives and secret clues out there information.

Often known as the ChatGPT of crypto, it permits token holders to enter buying and selling questions by way of its user-friendly interface and obtain instantaneous responses.

Merchants can ask about market alternatives, and WienerAI responds with an inventory of potential trades and recommendation on the perfect decentralized change to execute them on. Merchants can then execute trades immediately from the chatbot interface.

WienerAI explains the considering behind its suggestions, providing a helpful studying expertise for customers.

It’s simple to see why YouTube channel Crypto Beneficial properties, with 135,000 subscribers, not too long ago advised traders to not miss out on WAI earlier than its presale ends.

Holders who stake WAI tokens may achieve from a 141% annual yield.

WienerAI military is on the point of be launched … 🌭🌭🌭 pic.twitter.com/ns1gO37V6n — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) July 25, 2024

Traders to affix the undertaking must act shortly as a result of WAI’s presale ends in lower than 3 days.

Purchase WAI on the official web site right here with ETH, USDT, BNB, or a financial institution card. The tokens price $0.00073 every.

