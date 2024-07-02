MAGA Price Prediction: TRUMP Pumps 10% Ahead Of First Presidential Debate As This AI Meme Coin Rockets Past $6.5 Million

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The MAGA value pumped over 10% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $8.99 as of seven:45 a.m. EST as buyers rush to build up the political meme coin.

This current achieve by the TRUMP value comes as US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump put together to take part within the first presidential election debate of 2024 right now at 9 p.m. EST.

The MAGA Worth May Bear A Sturdy Transfer Quickly

4-hour chart for TRUMP/USD (Supply: GeckoTerminal)

A symmetrical triangle has shaped on the 4-hour chart for the MAGA value. This particular chart sample suggests the meme coin may enter a robust transfer quickly. Though the symmetrical triangle provides no clear indication of which route the crypto’s value may transfer in, TRUMP has lately damaged above the higher boundary of the chart sample, which might be a bullish signal.

Ought to the MAGA value shut a 4-hour candle above the chart sample throughout the subsequent 8 hours, it might need the inspiration wanted to aim a problem on the $10.3955 resistance degree. Overcoming this barrier may then clear a path for the meme coin to doubtlessly rise to as excessive as $12.6942 within the quick time period.

Alternatively, TRUMP failing to shut a 4-hour candle above the symmetrical triangle sample throughout the subsequent 8 hours may invalidate the bullish thesis. Bears may then determine to exert promote strain on the MAGA value, which may result in it shedding the $8.1967 help. Thereafter, the meme coin’s value is perhaps prone to falling to as little as $6.3977.

Technicals Counsel The MAGA Worth Might Maintain Climbing

Technical indicators on TRUMP’s 4-hour chart recommend bulls are rising stronger towards bears. Most notably, the Relative Power Index (RSI) line is positively sloped above 50. This indicators that the MAGA value is displaying bullish energy, which is intensifying as nicely.

In the meantime, the Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) line crossed above the MACD Sign line in the previous few hours. Merchants often see this as an indication {that a} crypto has entered a short-term bullish cycle. The MACD line can also be beginning to break free above the MACD Sign line, which may point out TRUMP’s optimistic momentum is gaining steam.

Whereas bullish indicators begin to emerge on TRUMP’s charts, buyers are flocking to AI meme coin WienerAI (WAI) for potential parabolic features.

Navigate The Unstable Crypto Markets With Chopping-Edge AI Expertise

WienerAI (WAI) is likely one of the newest dog-themed cryptos to enter the burgeoning meme coin house, however behind its cute mascot is a few very subtle know-how within the type of a buying and selling bot assistant.

High-quality-tuned to commerce the crypto markets, WienerAI’s buying and selling bot goals to turn out to be a loyal companion for crypto merchants and buyers.

Using this superior know-how is easy, given the challenge’s easy-to-use person interface. This allows buyers and merchants to make extra knowledgeable selections within the risky crypto market with out having to first learn to work together with the AI know-how.

Within the backend, these laptop fashions are continuously taking in heaps of information and might nearly instantaneously generate selections.

Along with its highly effective AI fashions, WienerAI additionally affords token holders entry to a seamless token swap resolution, in addition to MEV safety. This not solely permits crypto buyers to capitalize on golden swap alternatives as quickly as they seem, but in addition ensures buyers are by no means frontrun by MEV bots once more.

All of those options are open to anybody out there, with WienerAI’s crew opting to go together with a zero price utilization construction.

With every thing that WienerAI has to supply, mixed with its enchantment to meme coin and AI crypto buyers, it is smart that ClayBro advised his 130,000 YouTube subscribers that WAI might be a 10x alternative.

Buyers Wager Large On WAI Throughout Its ICO

Greater than $6.5 million has already been despatched to WAI’s ongoing ICO. This investor frenzy is prone to proceed, not least due to the enticing staking alternative supplied to consumers at this early stage.

And anybody who purchases WAI now will achieve entry to a 175% APY for staking their tokens.

Greater than only a bot–WienerAI is your final crypto buying and selling companion. We’re delighted to share some sneak peeks with our unbelievable and supportive neighborhood. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/kR8ypeJycj — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 11, 2024

To unlock these substantial rewards, buyers can make the most of the straightforward purchase widget embedded on the challenge’s official web site. The AI meme coin is at the moment promoting for $0.000722, and might be purchased utilizing both Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), Binance Coin (BNB) or financial institution card.

Potential consumers ought to hurry as a result of a value rise is coming in about 4 hours.

Buy and stake WAI right here for as much as 175% in annual rewards.

Associated Articles:

PlayDoge (PLAY) – Latest ICO On BNB Chain 2D Digital Doge Pet

Play To Earn Meme Coin Fusion

Staking & In-Sport Token Rewards

SolidProof Audited – playdoge.io

