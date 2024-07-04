MAGA Price Prediction: MAGA Plunges 32% As This AI Meme Coin ICO Goes Parabolic With $6.6 Million Raised

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The MAGA value has plunged 32% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.0002672 as of seven p.m. EST on a 28% surge in buying and selling quantity to $145 million.

The decline got here after President Joe Biden and Republican challenger Donald Trump failed to say crypto of their first presidential debate on June 27.

There was additionally hypothesis that Biden’s underwhelming efficiency within the debate would possibly end in him being pressure to step apart, leaving Trump to face a youthful, stronger Democratic challenger.

Distinguished Democrats can be calling for Joe Biden to step apart! DNC to take away Biden. pic.twitter.com/Oslz3o2VlE — Jessico Bowman (@JessicoBowman) June 28, 2024

MAGA Value Bulls Regain Momentum After A Sharp Dive

The momentum behind the MAGA value has slowed down sharply, in response to knowledge from GeckoTerminal.

The value signifies a rebound after dropping from $0.0004097, coinciding with the bearish trendline. Nonetheless, the bulls have established a powerful assist zone at $0.0001886, permitting them to regroup and spark a rally, resulting in a bullish reversal. The rally has created upward momentum, pushing the worth again to the earlier resistance degree.

MAGAUSDT Evaluation. Supply: Dextools.io

The bulls are working to push the worth above the 50-day and 200-day Easy Transferring Averages (SMA) after a pointy drop beneath these ranges. If momentum will increase, the worth might rise above the averages and break by the bearish trendline, confirming an total constructive pattern if the upward momentum continues.

Though the Relative Power Index (RSI) lately dipped to the 30 oversold degree it exhibits a gradual reversal uptrend beneath the 50 midline zone, sustaining bullishness at 47. This means upcoming intense shopping for stress for the MAGA value.

MAGA Value Bulls Goal New Highs Above Resistance

MAGA value bulls are getting ready to push the worth greater, concentrating on a brand new peak above its all-time excessive. In the event that they sustain their momentum, the worth might attain $0.0008180 within the coming weeks.

Nonetheless, the worth would possibly encounter resistance and sign a bearish reversal. If this occurs, bears might take management and drive the worth down, presumably forcing it again to the assist zone at $0.0001886.

A Promising Different: WienerAI Rockets In direction of $7 Million

With MAGA value bulls gearing up for a possible new peak, WienerAI (WAI) can be gaining appreciable traction as its presale surges previous $6.6 million in funds raised.

WienerAI’s mixture of meme coin attraction and AI know-how has been instrumental in its early success.

We have raised $6.5M and this Wiener isn’t stopping! 🌭🚀 Be a part of the WienerAI revolution and expertise the unstoppable energy of AI-driven buying and selling 💪🤖💰 pic.twitter.com/ZiErtN1uvV — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 27, 2024

WienerAI’s AI-powered buying and selling bot goals to help customers in enhancing their buying and selling expertise by answering questions and figuring out one of the best market alternatives. While you ask WienerAI in your subsequent commerce concept, you’ll obtain an in depth market evaluation crafted to reinforce your possibilities of success.

Unleashing WienerAI! 🌭🤖 Bridging meme enjoyable with AI utility. Be a part of the Wiener revolution! 🚀💰 pic.twitter.com/x6lTupo90N — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 22, 2024

The WienerAI’s buying and selling bot makes buying and selling simple for customers at any talent degree. It provides a giant enchancment over conventional on-chain buying and selling, which regularly encounters points like prolonged wait instances, MEV exploits, and transaction failures.

Buyers also can stake their tokens for a formidable annual yield of 173%.

YouTuber Cilinix Crypto provides WAI the last word seal of approval, saying he purchased the token himself.

WienerAI is presently promoting for $0.000723. If you’re interested in the token, purchase it quickly as a result of the following value improve is about to happen in a bit greater than a day.

Purchase WAI right here utilizing ETH, BNB, USDT, or a financial institution card.

Associated Articles

PlayDoge (PLAY) – Latest ICO On BNB Chain 2D Digital Doge Pet

Play To Earn Meme Coin Fusion

Staking & In-Recreation Token Rewards

SolidProof Audited – playdoge.io

