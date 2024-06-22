MAGA Price Plunges 39% Amid Rumors Of An Official Donald Trump DJT Token, While Traders Flock To This Solana Coin For 100X Potential

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The MAGA value plunged 39% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $6.90 as of 04:05 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that skyrocketed 1,434% to $60 million.

This comes amid rumors that Donald Trump is behind an “official” Trump token on Solana. In response to Pirate Wires on X, Trump is launching an official token named TrumpCoin below the ticker DJT.

Pirate Wires additionally claimed that Trump’s 18-year-old son, Barron, was spearheading the token.

Per conversations, Trump is launching an official token — $DJT on Solana. Barron spearheading. — Pirate Wires (@PirateWires) June 17, 2024

The rumors of Trump’s involvement with DJT stay unconfirmed. Nonetheless, PolitiFi tokens plunged greater than 30% within the final 24 hours, with the value of MAGA dropping beneath the falling wedge sample.

MAGA Worth On A Bearish Development, Dropping Under The Falling Wedge Sample

The MAGA value has been on a downtrend after hitting its all-time excessive (ATH) value of $17.51 on June 1, dropping inside a falling wedge sample. Nonetheless, the token, within the final 24 hours, negated the final bullish sentiment, dropping beneath the wedge and breaching the $10.93 help, as information from GeckoTerminal reveals.

The current value retrace has led to the value of MAGA falling beneath each the 50-day and 200-day Easy Transferring Averages (SMAs), which now act because the quick resistance ranges at $12.00 and $11.64, respectively.

Furthermore, the Relative Power Index (RSI) has dropped beneath the 30-oversold degree to commerce at 26, which is an indication of intense promoting strain from the bears.

MAGA Worth To Soar In the direction of The Falling Wedge Sample

The MAGA Worth evaluation signifies that TRUMP is at the moment on a bearish development, because the token breached the decrease boundary of the falling wedge sample. If the bears exert extra strain at this degree, the token could drop additional all the way down to the following help degree at $6.07.

Nonetheless, with the token being oversold, the bulls could take this as an opportunity to stage a buyback marketing campaign. In such a situation, the TRUMP value could soar to the quick resistance zone round $11.64 and $12.00.

As the value of MAGA gears up for a potential development reversal, some traders are hedging their bets by diversifying into Mega Cube (DICE), a GameFi challenge that would be the first GambleFi platform on the Solana blockchain.

99Bitcoins, a outstanding crypto channel on YouTube boasting that boasts over 700,000 subscribers, says $DICE has the potential to soar 100X after its launch.

Mega Cube Presale Blasts Previous $1.5 Million – Subsequent 100X Crypto?

Mega Cube (DICE) is a GameFi cryptocurrency challenge that operates on the Solana community. The challenge has not too long ago attracted consideration by elevating over $1.5 million in its presale.

$DICE presale has raised $1.4 Million 🚀 Present tier value: 0.075 💰

Present presale goal: $2M 💰 We’re implementing a number of tiered value will increase, so be certain that to safe your #DICE early! Remember, now you can make the most of your $DICE instantly in our Net and Telegram… pic.twitter.com/VAsI6u27aD — Mega Cube On line casino (@megadice) June 7, 2024

Mega Cube boasts over 11,000 lively gamers month-to-month and exceeds $50 million in month-to-month wagers. Customers on the platform also can take pleasure in over 4,000 on line casino video games and over 50 sports activities and esports betting choices.

The group has a $2.25 million airdrop giveaway underway that offers holders the possibility of profitable a most of $37,500 every. In case you are excited by grabbing this chance, all it is advisable to do is wager $5,000 or extra between now and June 28 to have a chance to seize a portion of the $750,000 season two giveaway.

The $DICE Season 2 Airdrop is STILL LIVE – Earn Your Share of a $750,000 AIRDROP! 🚨💰 Desire a piece of the motion? Simply wager $5000 or extra between Could 15 and 28 June, 2024, and you would declare your share of the $750,000 airdrop! 😍 With a most airdrop of $37,500 per participant,… pic.twitter.com/YiFxEUucRx — Mega Cube On line casino (@megadice) May 31, 2024

To hitch the presale, purchase $DICE on the official web site right here for $0.075 per token utilizing BNB, ETH, or SOL. You too can earn 10% on any purchases made by traders you refer.

Associated Information

Mega Cube – Latest GambleFi Token Established Crypto Betting Model

Featured In Cointelegraph – First Licensed Telegram On line casino

Presale Dwell Now – megadicetoken.com

