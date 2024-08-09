Maduro suspends X social network in Venezuela for 10 days

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — President Nicolás Maduro mentioned he has ordered a 10-day block on entry to X in Venezuela, accusing the proprietor Elon Musk of utilizing the social community to advertise hatred after the nation’s disputed presidential election.

Related Press journalists in Caracas discovered that by Thursday night time posts had stopped loading on X on two non-public phone companies and state-owned Movilnet.

“Elon Musk is the proprietor of X and has violated all the principles of the social community itself,” mentioned Maduro in a speech following a march by pro-government teams. Maduro alleged Musk “has incited hatred.”

Maduro additionally accused the social community of being utilized by his opponents to create political unrest.

Venezuela’s president mentioned he had signed a decision “with the proposal made by CONATEL, the Nationwide Telecommunications Fee, which has determined to take away the social community X, previously often known as Twitter, from circulation in Venezuela for 10 days in order that they’ll current their paperwork.” Maduro didn’t present extra particulars concerning the course of taken towards X.

X’s press workplace didn’t instantly reply to an e mail from AP requesting remark.

“X out for 10 days! Elon Musk out!” Maduro mentioned.

The president’s announcement comes after Maduro and Musk exchanged accusations over Venezuela’s disputed July 28 presidential election. Electoral authorities declared Maduro the winner however have but to supply voting tallies. In the meantime, the opposition claims to have collected information from greater than 80% of the 30,000 digital voting machines nationwide exhibiting the winner was their candidate, Edmundo González.

Musk used the social community to accuse the self-proclaimed socialist chief of a “nice electoral fraud.”

“Disgrace on the dictator Maduro,” Musk mentioned on Monday in a submit.

Because the election, Maduro has expressed the necessity to “regulate” social networks in Venezuela.

Maduro additionally denounced that the social platform was utilized by his adversaries to threaten the households of his followers and political allies, navy personnel, cops and to generate a state of tension in Venezuela.