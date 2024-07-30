‘MADtv,’ ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’ actress Erica Ash dies at 46 – WSB-TV Channel 2

LOS ANGELES — Erica Ash, an actress and comic recognized for her roles on “MADtv,” “Actual Husbands of Hollywood,” has died. She was 46.

Ash’s household confirmed she died after a battle with most cancers, the New York Instances and NPR reported on Monday.

“After an extended and brave battle with most cancers, she transitioned peacefully surrounded by her family members,” her household shared in a press release. “Erica was a tremendous girl and proficient entertainer who touched numerous lives along with her sharp wit, humor, and real zest for all times. Her reminiscence will dwell eternally in our hearts.”

Ash was born on Sept. 19, 1977 in Florida, however she grew up within the Decatur space. She attended Emory College to review pre-medicine, however determined to take a yr off in Japan earlier than medical faculty.

“My mind was drained. I simply needed to take a yr off,” Ash advised Steve Harvey TV Present in 2018. “After I acquired there, I made a decision I used to be going to have a yr of simply sure. No matter experiences and issues got here my approach, I used to be going to say sure and never be afraid.”

Whereas she was in Japan, Ash stated she acquired a possibility to be a backup singer for a Japanese singer and that acquired her leisure profession began.

From there, Ash landed roles on Emblem’s “The Massive Homosexual Sketch Present” and the 14th season of “MADtv.”

Her breakout function got here in 2013 as Bridgette Hart within the parody present “Actual Husbands of Hollywood” created by Kevin Hart. Ash would later star within the Starz drama “Survivor’s Regret.”

Her movie tasks included “Scary Film 5″ and the Netflix movie “We Have a Ghost,” which premiered in 2023.

“Erica Ash was a lightweight. Lovely, humorous, past proficient. I used to be blessed to work along with her and name her my pal. My coronary heart goes out to her household and mates proper now,” stated Christopher Landon, who wrote and directed the movie.

“At present, #BETRemembers actress and comedienne Erica Ash who has handed away on the age of 46. Recognized for being equal elements witty and humorous, Erica starred in BET favorites equivalent to authorized drama “In Contempt” and actuality spoof “Actual Husbands of Hollywood”. We ship our deepest condolences and like to her mother and father, siblings, mates, and household. Fly excessive Queen,” BET wrote on Instagram.

