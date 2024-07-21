Madonna’s Son After Moving Out: ‘I Don’t Have Enough Money to Get Food’

Madonna’s son David Banda lately joked that he has to “scavenge” for meals after transferring out of his mom’s New York Metropolis residence.

“It’s pretty to expertise it being 9 o’clock at evening, me being hungry and realizing that I don’t have the funds for to get meals and scavenging,” Banda, 18, quipped through Instagram Dwell on Saturday, July 20. “It’s enjoyable to be younger.”

Per Web page Six, Banda moved out of the 65-year-old Queen of Pop’s residence on the Higher East Aspect and over to the Bronx along with his girlfriend Maria Atuesta, the place he teaches guitar classes for extra cash. “I adore it. I’m not by myself, I’ve bought my girlfriend,” he mentioned.

Us Weekly has reached out to Madonna’s reps for remark.

Earlier this 12 months, Madonna mirrored on motherhood in an emotional Mom’s Day Instagram submit on Could 12, sharing a photograph of David and his sister Mercy James, 17, wearing caps and robes, having each graduated highschool in Could.

“Tonight all of my youngsters sleep Underneath one roof which is Uncommon and comforting. They develop up too quick and spin out in several instructions. And sure I’ve a tough time letting go,” she wrote. “No Straightforward means into the motherhood sport. No handbook or College,” she continued. “Simply trial and error and study and succeed after which fail once more. Lastly the conclusion that they have been elevating me and never the opposite means round.”

Madonna has six youngsters; she shares daughter Lourdes Leon, 27, with ex Carlos Leon, and 23-year-old son Rocco Ritchie with ex-husband Man Ritchie. She additionally has 4 adopted youngsters: David, Mercy, and 10-year-old twins Stella and Esteres.

Final 12 months, Madonna’s youngsters rallied round her after she spent a number of days within the ICU combating a severe bacterial an infection. In November 2023, a supply solely informed Us that her youngsters didn’t need the musician to overextend herself so shortly after her hospitalization.

“Madonna’s children didn’t need her to push herself too quickly, however they know music is her ardour and that she was decided to go on tour,” the supply mentioned on the time. “They belief that she’s listening to her physique and can be taking issues simple if want be.”

Shortly after she was launched from the hospital final 12 months, Madonna broke her silence on her well being scare, saying, “My first thought once I wakened within the hospital was my youngsters. My second thought was that I didn’t wish to disappoint anybody who purchased tickets for my tour.” On the time, the Grammy winner was compelled to cancel a number of tour dates.

She continued, “Thanks to your constructive vitality, prayers and phrases of therapeutic and encouragement. I’ve felt your love. I’m on the street to restoration and extremely grateful for all of the blessings in my life.”

Madonna mirrored on her “miraculous restoration” through Instagram in July. “A 12 months in the past immediately, I had simply come residence from the hospital after surviving a life-threatening sickness, I may barely stand in my yard holding one sparkler,” she wrote on July 5. “I made a miraculous restoration and had a tremendous 12 months. Thanks, God. Life is gorgeous!”