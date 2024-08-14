Madonna to celebrate 66th birthday with a visit to the famed archaeological site at Pompeii

ROME (AP) — Madonna will rejoice her 66th birthday with a non-public night tour of the famed Italian archaeological web site at Pompeii, officers mentioned.

Naples Prefect Michele Di Bari denied Italian media hypothesis the singer was planning an enormous birthday bash on the historical metropolis, destroyed in A.D. 79 when Mount Vesuvius erupted. However he confirmed Madonna was planning a non-public night tour on Friday that was purely cultural in nature.

“She loves Pompeii, loves the archaeological park, and may’t wait to return,” he instructed reporters Tuesday.

For many years, archaeologists have been excavating the ruins of Pompeii, commonly uncovering superbly preserved frescoes, pottery and, simply this week, a brand new set of human stays.

Madonna, whose household hails from Italy’s Abruzzo area, has been in Italy for a number of days, reportedly as a visitor of designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

On Tuesday night, she was filmed taking a night stroll within the Ligurian resort of Portofino sporting black lace and carrying an umbrella. She later dined together with her two daughters and entourage at Portofino’s well-known Puny Restaurant on the primary piazza.

Madonna ended her respective “Celebration Tour” in Could with a free live performance on Copacabana seashore in Rio de Janeiro.

An electronic mail to Madonna’s publicist was not instantly returned.