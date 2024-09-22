Madonna Sports Gold Crown for Dolce & Gabbana Milan Fashion Week Show

Madonna wore a crown worthy of the Queen of Pop on the Dolce & Gabbana present throughout Milan Vogue Week.

Madonna, 66, was noticed leaving the Dolce & Gabbana present by automobile in Milan, Italy on Saturday, September 21, sporting an elaborate gold crown adorned with pearls atop her blonde tresses, paired with matching pearl earrings and a jeweled necklace.

One other photograph reveals the pop icon on the runway at Dolce & Gabbana’s Womenswear Spring/Summer season 2025 trend present with designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, who every greet her with a kiss on the again of her arms. Over her crown, Madonna wore a floor-length, black lace veil and coordinating gloves that reached as much as her elbows.

The present, per Elle, was crammed with runway references to Madonna’s iconic model and appeared to supply her as a muse, from wigs emulating her signature platinum locks to the pointed cone bra initially designed for her by Jean-Paul Gaultier.

Madonna has been having fun with the summer season in Italy, sharing a uncommon photograph through Instagram final month with all six of her youngsters: daughter Lourdes Leon, 27, shared with ex Carlos Leon; son Rocco Ritchie, 24, shared with ex-husband Man Ritchie; and her 4 adopted youngsters, David Banda, 18, Mercy James, 18, and 11-year-old twins Stella and Esteres.

“La Dolce Vita,” Madonna captioned her August 19 submit, which included candid and glamour snapshots from Rocco’s birthday celebration, in addition to an extravagant candlelit dinner with family and friends which, in keeping with Individuals, was held in Pompeii. The images included Madonna’s longtime supervisor Man Oseary, Celebration Tour dancers James Vu Anh Pham and Daniele Sibilli, and rumored beau/soccer participant Akeem Morris. In one other photograph, she is sporting a black veil and gloves much like her search for Milan Vogue Week.

On August 16, the “Like a Prayer” singer celebrated her 66th birthday in Portofino, Italy with one other in depth photograph dump through Instagram, which noticed her wearing a pink Dolce & Gabbana corseted outfit. “Again in Italy………… 🇮🇹 Completely happy Birthday to ME 🦁✨🎂🥂🇮🇹♥️,” she captioned her submit.

In November 2023, Madonna’s youngsters rallied round her after she was hospitalized and spent a number of days within the ICU for a bacterial an infection. A supply completely instructed Us Weekly on the time that the youngsters have been involved concerning the celebrity overextending herself too quickly after her hospitalization, and she or he was compelled to cancel a number of dates for her Celebration Tour, which is about to come back to Europe in October.

“Madonna’s children didn’t need her to push herself too quickly, however they know music is her ardour and that she was decided to go on tour,” the supply stated in November. “They belief that she’s listening to her physique and can be taking issues straightforward if want be.”

After she was discharged, the Grammy winner broke her silence on her well being scare through an Instagram submit. “My first thought once I awakened within the hospital was my youngsters,” she wrote. “My second thought was that I didn’t wish to disappoint anybody who purchased tickets for my tour.”