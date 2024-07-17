Madonna Biopic in the Works — Again

Madonna‘s biopic is again within the works, practically a 12 months and a half after information broke that it wasn’t shifting ahead.

The movie in regards to the singer’s life, which was set to chronicle her decades-long profession, was initially set at Common Footage, however plans for it fell by in January 2023.

In a brand new Instagram publish, Madonna shared a compilation of images of her engaged on a typewriter, with an array of papers round her. In one of many pictures, a possible title — Who’s That Woman, a nod to her 1987 track and movie of the identical identify — is seen on the primary web page of what seems like a script.

One other glimpse on the script reads “rewrites by Madonna and ECW,” seemingly referring to Secretary author Erin Cressida Wilson, who was introduced onto the challenge after Diablo Cody needed to step away from it. Amy Pascal was set to supply the film initially.

“I Want A-lot of Bandz to make this………..OKAY,” she captioned the publish. “(Story of my life.)”

When the challenge was shut down, a supply instructed The Hollywood Reporter that improvement was all the time a wrestle for the film and that the various drafts of the scripts have been all the time over 180 pages. There have been conversations about splitting the film in two or making it a miniseries, however that by no means panned out.

“You’ve 40 years of success, and it’s very arduous to place that into one film,” the supply mentioned on the time.

Madonna was set to direct the biopic. Julia Garner was the frontrunner to play the legendary artist, after an extended audition course of that noticed many stars — together with Florence Pugh, Odessa Younger and Alexa Demie — vying for the lead position. The hopefuls participated in intense and generally 11-hour choreography classes with Madonna’s choreographer and the artist herself.

Right now, it’s unknown if Common continues to be hooked up to the challenge.

