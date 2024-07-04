Macy’s 4th of July fireworks NYC: What to know about traffic, road closures, viewing areas in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) — The most important Independence Day celebration in New York Metropolis is the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks.

The Macy’s 4th of July fireworks present is making a comeback to the Hudson River for the primary time in over a decade.

The fireworks present will begin at 9:25 p.m. on Thursday with fireworks launching from 5 barges alongside the Hudson River from roughly W. 14th St. to W. thirty fourth St. in Manhattan.

The next streets will probably be closed for the Macy’s 4th of July Annual Fireworks Celebration on Thursday, July 4th, 2024:

Joe DiMaggio Freeway / West Aspect Freeway / West Road / twelfth Avenue / eleventh Avenue between Spring Road and West forty sixth Road

Clarkson Road between West Road and Greenwich Road

Christopher Road between West Road and Greenwich Road

Charles Road between West Road and Washington Road

West eleventh Road between West Road and Greenwich Road

West twelfth Road between West Road and Greenwich Road

West thirteenth Road between West Road/eleventh Avenue and Washington Road

West fifteenth Road between West Road/eleventh Avenue and tenth Avenue

West seventeenth Road between West Road/eleventh Avenue and tenth Avenue

West twentieth Road between West Road/eleventh Avenue and tenth Avenue

West twenty second Road between West Road/twelfth Avenue and tenth Avenue

West twenty fourth Road between West Road/twelfth Avenue and eleventh Avenue

West twenty sixth Road between West Road/twelfth Avenue and eleventh Avenue

West twenty ninth Road between West Road/twelfth Avenue and tenth Avenue

West thirty fourth Road between West Road/twelfth Avenue and eleventh Avenue

West fortieth Road between West Road/twelfth Avenue and tenth Avenue

West forty first Road between West Road/twelfth Avenue and eleventh Avenue

West forty fourth Road between West Road/twelfth Avenue and eleventh Avenue

eleventh Avenue between West twenty second Road and West forty sixth Road

The general public viewing areas for the fireworks present in Manhattan embrace:

West fortieth Road and eleventh Avenue

West twenty ninth Road and eleventh Avenue

West twelfth Road and Washington Road

West eleventh Road and Washington Road

Christopher Road and Washington Road

The general public is suggested to to not deliver garden chairs, blankets, tents, umbrellas, massive luggage, massive backpacks, drones or hover cameras, weapons of any sort, unlawful substances, alcoholic drinks, glass containers of any sort, massive or hard-sided coolers, picnic baskets, skateboards, scooters or private motorized automobiles, or totems product of wooden, metallic and/or PVC materials, together with flagpoles and heavy sticks.

No unlawful merchandising is permitted. No unauthorized or unlicensed distributors allowed.

ALSO READ | Unique look into NYPD’s new expertise, security precautions for 4th of July celebrations

Josh Einiger will get an unique have a look at the brand new expertise utilized by NYPD Counterterrorism Maritime Unit for 4th of July.

———-

* Get Eyewitness Information Delivered

* Extra New York Metropolis information

* Ship us a information tip

* Obtain the abc7NY app for breaking information alerts

* Comply with us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story thought to Eyewitness Information

Have a breaking information tip or an thought for a narrative we should always cowl? Ship it to Eyewitness Information utilizing the shape beneath. If attaching a video or picture, phrases of use apply.