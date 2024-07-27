Macy Gray Says Ozempic Left Her Constipated on The Surreal Life

One unlucky Ozempic facet impact left Macy Grey saying “I strive” and never a lot else.

The singer revealed in episode two of MTV’s The Surreal Life, which aired Tuesday, July 23, that constipation introduced on by the favored weight reduction drug stored her “up all evening.”

Grey, 56, defined that she’s secretly “a useless individual” and didn’t need to “look fats” on the MTV sequence. She additionally shared that she was making ready to tour after The Surreal Life wrapped and wished to lose some weight after “gaining rather a lot” during the last couple years.

In a dialog with costars Kim Zolciak and Johnny Weir on the present, Grey revealed that all through her keep, she has not been in a position to go.

“Oh boy, my abdomen hurts. I’ve simply been actually constipated,” she mentioned. “’I took Ozempic. I can’t go to the lavatory, and I used to be up all evening.”

“Ozempic does that,” Zolciak replied. “You need to be actually cautious, you realize.”

Grey revealed extra in her confessional, saying, “’Quietly, I’m sort of a useless individual. I’ve gained quite a lot of weight over the previous couple years, and that is proper concerning the time when all people begins speaking about this Ozempic.”

“So, I assumed, okay, I’m not taking it off the correct means, let me see if I can get considered one of these Ozempic,” she continued.”I used to be truly making an attempt to take it off [the weight] earlier than the present as a result of I didn’t need to be tremendous fats on TV, however right here we’re.”

Constipation, together with diarrhea, abdomen ache, vomiting and nausea, is a typical facet impact of Ozempic.

Initially created to deal with sort 2 diabetes, Ozempic has turn into a hot-button subject as a way for weight reduction. Grey is one in an extended checklist of celebrities who’ve both used the drug or opined about it.

Earlier this week, Bella Thorne opened as much as Us Weekly concerning the risks she believes Ozempic poses.

“I simply don’t assume it’s good,” she mentioned. “No matter age you’re, however particularly quite a lot of the youthful technology rising up, these are the occasions the place they’re first understanding what stunning means and the way folks understand stunning. It’s simply so extremely unlucky. I’m hoping that that actually dies down and goes away and we will return to the progress that we’ve made accepting all kinds of our bodies.”

Then again, Actual Housewives of Orange County alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke spoke glowingly of her Ozempic expertise.

“It’s been wonderful [and] I can slot in my previous garments,” she advised Us in June.