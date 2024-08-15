M4.4 earthquake felt in the northwest valley near Indian Springs

UPDATE

USGS have reported a weaker M2.9 earthquake in the identical space shortly after the primary round 8:12 p.m.

UPDATE

USGS have up to date the earthquake to M4.4.

UPDATE

USGS have up to date the earthquake to M4.3.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Individuals within the Las Vegas Valley might have felt the bottom shake Tuesday night, particularly should you have been within the northwest valley.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 4.1 magnitude earthquake within the area close to Indian Springs round 8:06 p.m.

USGS classifies this as a “mild” earthquake, which normally see little to no structural harm, and with regard to inhabitants publicity, it is comparatively weak however can nonetheless be felt.

U.S. Geological Survey

For the complete overview from USGS, click on the hyperlink right here.