M. Night Shyamalan Used Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ as Inspo for ‘Trap’

Exterior of her shock songs, most individuals don’t go to a Taylor Swift live performance in search of a twist ending — however most individuals aren’t M. Evening Shyamalan.

Whereas selling his newest thriller, Entice, Shyamalan, 53, revealed the movie’s intriguing mixture of influences. The author and director shared in an interview with Empire revealed on Monday, July 1 that his pitch for the film was, “What if The Silence of the Lambs occurred at a Taylor Swift live performance?”

The movie stars Josh Hartnett as Cooper, a father who takes his daughter Riley (Ariel Donoghue) to a live performance by a Swift-like pop star, the fictional Woman Raven (performed by the director’s personal daughter, Saleka Shyamalan). Nonetheless, the live performance seems to be a sting operation aimed toward capturing a infamous serial killer generally known as “The Butcher.” Hartnett’s character has to cover in plain sight to keep away from paying the worth for his evildoing.

The premise attracts inspiration from the real-life 1985 Operation Flagship, the place fugitives have been tricked into attending a pretend occasion with guarantees of free NFL tickets and an opportunity to win a Tremendous Bowl journey. The sting operation, executed with law enforcement officials posing as cheerleaders and mascots, ended with over 100 fugitives apprehended.

“It was hilarious,” Shyamalan instructed the outlet. “The cops have been actually cheerleaders and mascots. These guys have been dancing as they got here in. They usually have been all caught. It was so twisted and humorous.”

Shyamalan calls the movie a “very scary and Hitchcockian” expertise. The movie options an precise live performance, which Shyamalan directed.

“I directed a whole live performance!” the Sixth Sense director shared. “And it wasn’t only a factor within the background. It’s equally necessary. There isn’t any fake live performance occurring.”

Very similar to Shyamalan and his suspenseful twists, Swift, 34, retains her followers guessing with every cease she makes on her Eras Tour — her twists are extra pleasant than horrifying.

Most just lately, the pop star delighted followers along with her shock tune choice in the course of the acoustic portion of her present.

At her last Amsterdam live performance on Saturday, July 6, Swift carried out “Mary’s Track (Oh My My),” a monitor from her self-titled debut album that she hadn’t performed reside in 16 years. Intriguingly, the tune options the quantity 87, which is the jersey variety of her boyfriend, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

Entice, which additionally stars Hayley Mills and Alison Tablet, will hit theaters on Friday, August 2.