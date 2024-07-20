Luther Burbank Center for the Arts Signs With True Tickets

SANTA ROSA, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Digital ticketing service True Tickets introduced a brand new partnership with the North Bay’s Luther Burbank Heart for the Arts (LBC).

Based in 1981, the 1,700-capacity LBC has established itself as one of many main arts and occasions facilities in Northern California, famous for its programming throughout music, theater, comedy, and dance, in addition to its academic and neighborhood packages.

Beneath the phrases of the take care of the LBC, True Tickets will present digital ticket supply together with lowered entry instances, entry management and different companies.

The deal is the most recent such settlement that True Tickets has secured within the performing artists world and follows related agreements with the Segerstrom Heart for the Performing Arts (Costa Mesa, CA), Geffen Playhouse (LA), Roundabout Theatre Firm (NYC), Boston Symphony Orchestra, Theatre Beneath The Stars (Houston), The Smith Heart for the Performing Arts (Las Vegas), Ballet Austin (Austin, TX), and the Heart Theatre Group (LA).

“We’re excited to work with Luther Burbank Heart for the Arts and help their mission of enriching the neighborhood by way of the humanities,” stated Ken Lesnik, Head of Enterprise Growth at True Tickets. “Our know-how will present their patrons with a seamless and safe ticketing expertise, serving to to make sure each go to to the Heart is as pleasing and memorable as doable.”