Luke Thompson’s Benedict Will Have Bridgerton Season 4 Transformation

Bridgerton followers already love taking a look at Luke Thompson, however Benedict will undergo an onscreen transformation now that he’s the season 4 lead.

Costume cutter Lewis Westing provided a glimpse of Thompson’s first becoming on Wednesday, July 24, writing by way of Instagram, “Luke Thompson/ Benedict In his trailer doing a 1st becoming with the final model of coat we made for him on season 3. The image won’t present it however he was genuinely proud of this new look.”

Westing addressed the plans for Benedict’s season 4 look within the feedback part. “Simply you wait, we had our 1st becoming of Season 4 right this moment, and your [sic] in for a deal with,” Westing wrote within the since-deleted remark, in response to TVInsider. “I even bought a kiss on the pinnacle he was so elated with the glow up.”

Netflix confirmed on Tuesday, July 23, that Benedict is subsequent in line to steer the hit collection after being omitted for season 3. Based mostly on Julia Quinn‘s novels, Benedict’s story ought to have adopted these of his siblings Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), however the inventive crew centered season 3 round Colin’s (Luke Newton) romance with Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) as an alternative.

Associated: ‘Bridgerton’ Forged: See the Hit Netflix Present’s Stars Then and Now

Bridgerton followers have watched the forged change on and off display screen because the collection first debuted. The historic drama, which is predicated on the e-book collection written by Julia Quinn, follows the members of the rich Bridgerton household as they seek for love in nineteenth century London. When Bridgerton premiered in 2020, the present centered […]

Benedict’s journey is the main target of Quinn’s novel An Supply From a Gentleman, through which he meets his love curiosity Sophie. The final episode of season 3 dropped a significant trace about Benedict’s future when Eloise (Claudia Jessie) talked about their mom’s masquerade ball.

“On the finish of Season 3, Eloise says to Benedict that she’s going to be residence in a couple of months for Violet’s masquerade ball, so there might be a masquerade ball arising shortly,” showrunner Jess Brownell informed TheWrap in June. “I’ll simply depart it there.”

Brownell additionally confirmed that Benedict would find yourself with Sophie after she gender-swapped his sister Francesca’s (Hannah Dodd) love curiosity from Michael to Michaela.

“The introduction of Sophie is unquestionably nonetheless within the playing cards, however we’re going to proceed to discover his fluidity,” she added after Benedict was confirmed on display screen to be a part of the LGBTQIA+ group. “This isn’t the tip of that storyline.”

Associated: ‘Bridgerton’ Forged and Crew Clarify Why the Present Is not Following Ebook Order

The choice for Bridgerton to not comply with the precise order of Julia Quinn‘s e-book collection actually hasn’t been favored by all. The historic drama, which premiered in 2020, focuses on the members of the rich Bridgerton household as they seek for love in nineteenth century London. Season 1 targeted on Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and […]

Thompson, 36, beforehand famous that he wasn’t in a rush to be the following lead. “It’d be good to offer the character a full exploration, that’d be actually enjoyable, however the way in which the present runs — it’s an enormous ensemble present,” he informed Nation and City Home in Might. “So long as I’m given fascinating issues to do, I don’t actually thoughts.”

Whereas followers eagerly wait to search out out who will play Sophie, some have already tracked down a couple of clues. Netflix launched a casting name in June for a personality named Emily, in response to Collider. The outlet described the important thing function as a personality roughly between 24 to 30 years outdated and described as “plucky, endlessly resourceful, and having hassle trusting others.” The newcomer is scripted as an East Asian feminine, and there was a word concerning the job involving nudity and scenes of a sexual nature.

Thank You! You’ve efficiently subscribed.

Casting calls often use code phrases to maintain particulars about roles below wraps. This led some Bridgerton followers to suppose Emily needed to be necessary, because the present is about to be in manufacturing for the following season. For now, viewers can get a style of what’s to come back primarily based on the synopsis launched by the streaming service.

“Regardless of his elder and youthful brothers each being fortunately married, Benedict is loath to calm down — till he meets a fascinating Girl in Silver at his mom’s masquerade ball,” learn a put up shared by way of Netflix’s official X account that confirmed Benedict because the season 4 lead.

Bridgerton is presently streaming on Netflix.