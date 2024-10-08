Luke Combs, Eric Church, Billy Strings, and James Taylor come together for ‘Concert for Carolina’ at Bank of America Stadium

All proceeds from the occasion, together with sponsorships, shall be cut up 50/50 between Combs and Church’s Chief Cares Basis to manage to organizations of their selecting in help of aid efforts throughout the Carolinas and the Southeast.

Combs’ portion shall be distributed between Samaritan’s Purse, Manna Meals Financial institution and Second Harvest Meals Financial institution of Northwest NC, in addition to yet another group nonetheless to be introduced.

Church’s Chief Cares is concentrated on serving to established charities and organizations which are effectively managed, organized and may expedite assist on to the households affected by Hurricane Helene.

For these unable to attend the live performance however nonetheless trying to help, donations may be made now to The North Carolina Group Basis Catastrophe Reduction Fund or to numerous organizations listed at www.concertforcarolina.com.

“Live performance for Carolina” is made potential because of the help and generosity of David and Nicole Tepper and Tepper Sports activities & Leisure, Discover Asheville, T-Cell, Atrium Well being, Jack Daniel’s, Whataburger,

Miller Lite and Blue Cross and Blue Protect of North Carolina.

Born outdoors of Charlotte and raised in Asheville, Combs is a proud North Carolinian. Rising up singing at college, it wasn’t till he attended Boone’s Appalachian State College that Combs first carried out his personal songs at a beloved native bar, main him to his now historic nation music profession. Since transferring to Nashville in 2014, Combs frequently returns to North Carolina for landmark moments together with his first-ever headline stadium present at Appalachian State’s Kidd Brewer Stadium in 2021 in addition to sold-out, back-to-back nights at Charlotte’s Financial institution of America Stadium final summer season.

Church, a local of Granite Falls, additionally started his musical journey in Western North Carolina, taking part in gigs regionally all through highschool and into his time at Appalachian State College earlier than chasing his dream to Nashville. He continues to separate time between Tennessee and North Carolina together with his household, even returning to the Appalachian Mountains to document his most up-to-date venture, the three-part Coronary heart & Soul, in Banner Elk. In 2016, he was inducted into the North Carolina Music Corridor of Fame and in 2022, he was awarded the North Carolina Award, the state’s highest civilian honor. Most lately, he launched the music “Darkest Hour” this previous Friday in response to the latest devastation, with all publishing royalties being donated.

Though he’s a Michigan native, Strings’ life and profession has been deeply impacted by the state of North Carolina each personally and professionally, as it’s house to a few of his most passionate and supportive followers. Over the previous few years, Strings has carried out at main venues throughout the state together with an upcoming six-night run at Asheville’s ExploreAsheville.com Area this winter.

Singer-songwriter Taylor moved to Chapel Hill, North Carolina together with his household when he was simply three years previous. Taylor’s father served because the Dean of the College of North Carolina at Chapel Hill medical college from 1964 to 1971. Taylor’s childhood house was on Morgan Creek Street in Chapel Hill-Carrboro. In April 2003, a bridge over Morgan Creek was devoted to the musician, and renamed the James Taylor Bridge. Taylor’s childhood experiences in North Carolina influenced lots of his hottest songs together with “Copperline” in addition to the beloved “Carolina in My Thoughts.” As a recording and touring artist, Taylor has touched folks together with his heat baritone voice and distinctive type of guitar-playing for greater than 50 years. Over the course of his celebrated profession, he has bought greater than 100 million albums, has gained a number of Grammy Awards and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Corridor of Fame, the Songwriters Corridor of Fame, in addition to the North Carolina Music Corridor of Fame in 2009.

ABOUT EXPLORE ASHEVILLE AND THE BUNCOMBE COUNTY TOURISM DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY