Luke Bryan Clarifies Comments About Beyonce’s CMA Awards Snub

Luke Bryan is clarifying feedback he made about Beyoncé‘s lack of CMA Award nominations for her Cowboy Carter album.

Whereas showing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Stay final week, Bryan was requested to share his ideas on Beyoncé being snubbed from the nominees record, to which the nation singer stated, “Everyone cherished that Beyoncé made a rustic album. No one’s mad about it. However the place issues get a bit difficult — in the event you’re gonna make nation albums, come into our world and be nation with us a bit bit. Like, Beyoncé can do precisely what she needs to. She’s most likely the most important star in music. However come to an award present and high-five us and have enjoyable and get within the household, too. And I’m not saying she didn’t try this … however nation music is rather a lot about household.”

He additionally had famous that although he’s “all for everyone coming in and making nation albums and all that,” however that doesn’t essentially imply they’ll routinely get nominated for his or her work given “quite a lot of nice music is ignored.” “Simply because she made one … simply ’trigger I make one, I don’t get any nominations,” he stated.

After Bryan’s feedback, the singer took to social media on Monday to deal with the “false narrative” and reiterate that he by no means had any “destructive” intent together with his response.

His assertion learn, “I’m posting tonight based mostly on the ridiculous nature of the headlines I’ve learn the final couple days from an interview on the Andy Cohen present I did this week after I was selling my album. I really feel in my coronary heart I couldn’t let media create a false narrative. As I learn through the feedback of a few of you I simply need to say that I encourage all of you to take heed to the interview as a substitute of studying click on bait headlines. You’ll hear my tone and intentions which weren’t destructive. I respect Beyonce and I really like how loyal her followers are. I spend quite a lot of time supporting different artists. I need everybody to win. Love yall.”

Previous to releasing Cowboy Carter earlier this yr, Beyoncé wrote on Instagram that the album was “born out of an expertise that I had years in the past the place I didn’t really feel welcomed” in nation music, “and it was very clear that I wasn’t.” (Beyoncé confronted backlash for her efficiency of her tune “Daddy Classes,” with The Chicks on the fiftieth annual CMA Awards in 2016.)

“However, due to that have, I did a deeper dive into the historical past of Nation music and studied our wealthy musical archive,” she added. “It feels good to see how music can unite so many individuals around the globe, whereas additionally amplifying the voices of among the individuals who have devoted a lot of their lives educating on our musical historical past.”

Beyoncé’s “Texas Maintain ‘Em” tune hit the highest spot on Billboard’s Scorching nation songs chart, making the singer the primary Black girl to realize the feat within the chart’s 80-year historical past. After its launch, Cowboy Carter reached the No. 1 spot on the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart, in addition to the nation and people charts. The album garnered greater than 1.5 billion streams worldwide and set data on Spotify and Amazon Music.