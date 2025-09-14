Luka Dončić buys Maria Sharapova’s Manhattan Beach home for $25 Million

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — Luka Dončić has added another highlight to his summer, and this one has nothing to do with the basketball court. The Los Angeles Lakers star guard has purchased the Manhattan Beach home of retired tennis champion Maria Sharapova for $25 million, a record-setting deal in the exclusive coastal community.

The property, located in the Hill Section of Manhattan Beach, spans more than 8,600 square feet and includes five bedrooms. It was designed by the Los Angeles-based firm KAA Design and completed in 2015, three years after Sharapova purchased the ocean-view lot. The modern residence features striking concrete walls, expansive glass panels, multiple outdoor fireplaces and a lushly landscaped yard that offers both privacy and dramatic views of the Pacific.

Sharapova and her fiancé, British businessman Alexander Gilkes, listed the home earlier this year for just under $25 million as they planned to spend more time in Europe with their young family. The transaction closed in late August and was handled off-market, meaning it never appeared on the Multiple Listing Service. The purchase was made through a trust connected to Dončić’s business manager, according to public records.

The sale is notable not only because of the celebrity connection but also because it set a new high-water mark for residential real estate in Manhattan Beach. Long prized for its small-town charm and proximity to Los Angeles, the beachside city has become a magnet for professional athletes and entertainers. The Dončić-Sharapova deal underscores the soaring demand and value of luxury homes along the Southern California coast.

Sharapova, who retired from professional tennis in 2020 after winning five Grand Slam titles, had long considered Manhattan Beach her home base in the United States. She collaborated closely with the architects on the design, creating a sleek and modern space that reflected her personality. The house was featured in several design magazines for its distinctive mix of concrete, steel and warm wood accents.

For Dončić, the move represents both a lifestyle upgrade and an investment in one of the most coveted neighborhoods in Los Angeles County. At just 26 years old, he has already become one of the NBA’s brightest stars and a central figure for the Lakers.