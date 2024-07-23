Lucy-Bleu Knight, daughter of Slash’s partner, dies at 25

Weapons N’ Roses guitarist Slash confirmed Sunday that his girlfriend’s daughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight, has died at 25.

The Grammy-winning rocker, whose actual title is Saul Hudson, introduced the dying on Instagram in a press release that stated Knight died final week. His companion Meegan Hodges — Knight’s mom — posted an equivalent assertion on her account and requested a restrict to hypothesis about her daughter’s dying.

“Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Money Hudson handed peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024,” the assertion learn.

“Lucy-Bleu was a gifted artist, a passionate dreamer, and an enthralling, lovable, candy soul,” the assertion stated. “The household asks for privateness right now and requests that social media hypothesis be stored to a minimal as they grieve and course of this devastating loss.”

Knight died Friday at a non-public residence in Los Angeles, in line with data from the Los Angeles County health worker’s workplace. No method or reason for dying have but been decided, however an examination has been scheduled.

Hours after the household posted about Knight’s dying, a cryptic put up went up on her Instagram account that led many to imagine she had scheduled it to be revealed earlier than her dying, fueling hypothesis within the missive’s remark part.

“Whether or not I made you are feeling excluded, manipulated/ managed you, informed you to stop your day job from the consolation of being financially supported by my mother and father, or drowned actual points in poisonous positivity – I’m sorry,” the put up stated. “Numerous missed alternatives and connections on account of a disgustingly huge ego, insecure coronary heart and concern of being weak. Could my soul be taught to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace.”

Slash, 58, shares 21-year-old London and 20-year-old Money with ex-wife Perla Ferrar. The heavy-metal musician and Hodges dated within the late Nineteen Eighties and reportedly rekindled their romance after he filed for divorce in 2014. (He and Ferrar finalized their break up in 2018.)

London Hudson, who can also be a musician, reposted the household assertion Monday, in addition to an illustration of Knight with angel wings, on his Instagram story: “Relaxation In Paradise Lucy,” he wrote.