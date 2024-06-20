Luciano Acosta and Luca Orellano named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 21

FC Cincinnati’s Luciano ‘Lucho’ Acosta and Luca Orellano have been named to the MLS Workforce of the Matchday for Matchday 21, the league introduced Thursday.

Acosta earned his eleventh Workforce of the Matchday honor this season, matching his membership report 11 appearances on the TOTMD from his MLS Most Helpful Participant marketing campaign final season. He additionally leads all gamers in MLS with probably the most choices on the Workforce of the Matchday this season.

Acosta’s historic night time Wednesday in FC Cincinnati’s 4-3 win over Philadelphia Union was highlighted by his game-winning purpose 10 minutes into second-half stoppage time. Taking the ball on the prime of the field, the Argentine took over, weaving out and in of site visitors to fireside off a shot to ship Cincinnati forward deep into the night time.

By scoring twice and including an help, Acosta turned the seventh participant to report 100 purpose contributions (43 objectives, 57 assists) in common season play over a four-season span in league historical past. He additionally handed Cobi Jones and Diego Valeri along with his 92nd profession MLS help, and he now stands alone at ninth all time.

Acosta has 11 game-winning purpose contributions this season. 27 of 29 golf equipment in MLS would not have as many wins as a workforce in 2024.

Orellano earned his second-career spot on the MLS Workforce of the Matchday. Within the sixtieth minute, the younger Argentine scored a world class purpose. Seeing the Philadelphia keeper off his line, Orellano fired a rocket along with his left foot from close to the midfield line, netting an MLS Goal of the Matchday finalist.

Acosta’s and Orellano’s weekly Workforce of the Matchday honors are the twenty second and twenty third recognitions for an FC Cincinnati participant or coach on the weekly workforce this season. A full checklist of 2024 FC Cincinnati matchday honors:

2024 FC Cincinnati MLS Workforce of the Matchday Participant Recognitions

– Luciano Acosta (3, 5, 6-Bench, 10, 11, 12-Bench, 13, 14-Bench, 15, 20, 21)

– Miles Robinson (3, 5-Bench, 14)

– Matt Miazga (6)

– DeAndre Yedlin (7-Bench)

– Corey Baird (11-Bench)

– Kevin Kelsy (14-Bench)

– Luca Orellano (16, 21)

– Yuya Kubo (20)

2024 FC Cincinnati MLS Workforce of the Matchday Coach Recognitions

– Pat Noonan (13, 16)

The complete workforce for Matchday 21 is listed under.

2024 MLS Workforce of the Matchday introduced by Audi (Matchday 21)

F: Sam Surridge (NSH), Petar Musa (DAL)

M: Latif Blessing (HOU), Luciano Acosta (CIN), Djordje Mihailovic (COL), Evander (POR), Andrés Gómez (RSL)

D: Luca Orellano (CIN), Jackson Ragen (SEA), Ian Fray (MIA)

GK: Brad Guzan (ATL)

Coach: Peter Luccin (DAL)

Bench: John McCarthy (LA), Sergi Palencia (LAFC), Julian Gressel (MIA), Thiago Almada (ATL), Diego Luna (RSL), Facundo Torres (ORL), Tai Baribo (PHI), Willy Agada (SKC), Dejan Joveljic (LA)