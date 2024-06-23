Luann de Lesseps Joined Tilda Swinton on Scotland Trip

Transfer over Crappie Lake — Luann de Lesseps jetted abroad to Scotland with legendary actress Tilda Swinton.

In the course of the PRYSM Drag Brunch in New York Metropolis on Saturday, June 22, de Lesseps, 59, recalled the holiday, an eyewitness completely tells Us Weekly. The Actual Housewives of New York Metropolis alum first met Swinton, 63, at one in all her latest “Countess Luann” cabaret exhibits in London.

In response to de Lesseps, Swinton then invited her to Scotland for the night time, which she finally accepted.

The Oscar winner noticed de Lesseps’ Marry F Kill! dwell present in London, which the Bravo star beforehand detailed on Tori Spelling’s “Misspelling” podcast.

Associated: These Celebs Love ‘The Actual Housewives’

Nicki Minaj and Rihanna are self-proclaimed Actual Housewives superfans — they usually’re not alone. In July 2021, Minaj revealed by way of social media that she would like to host the Actual Housewives of Potomac reunion, which host Andy Cohen supported. “I wish to see this!” he wrote within the feedback part of Minaj’s put up. A number of forged […]

“She stated, ‘Darling, I really like what you do. You may see it provides you a lot pleasure and also you’re spreading pleasure to everybody round you. It’s a wonderful factor to observe,’” de Lesseps recalled on the Tuesday, June 18, podcast episode. “It was wonderful.”

Whereas de Lesseps didn’t reveal when the getaway occurred, she remembered that Swinton additionally requested if they may name Dorinda Medley since she was already within the nation. (Medley, 59, filmed The Traitors season 3 in a Scottish fortress earlier this month.)

Medley wrote again that she “couldn’t discuss” for the time being, in keeping with de Lesseps on Saturday.

Medley is without doubt one of the season 3 rivals on the Peacock actuality TV collection alongside the likes of Chrishell Stause, Gabby Windey, Lord Ivan Mountbatten, Wells Adams and Nikki Garcia. In response to Nikki’s twin sister, Brie Garcia, forged members didn’t have entry to their telephones most days.

“We get one FaceTime per week they usually have somebody sitting proper subsequent to her,” Brie, 40, completely instructed Us earlier in June. “I don’t get to know something. We solely get to speak in regards to the children, actually. … She is not going to spill something and it’s killing me.”

Associated: Shocking Superstar BFFs

Associates are available all sizes and styles — however we have been shocked to study of those celeb friendships. Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg first linked in 2008 when Snoop appeared on Stewart’s present Martha. Their chemistry was straightforward to see and led to their very own cooking present, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Social gathering. “That is magic proper […]

The previous wrestler added, “I can not wait to observe. I’m like, ‘Is she going to be a Traitor? Is she not?’ I don’t know. I do know nothing.”

The Traitors season 3 forged not too long ago returned residence earlier this week.

Thank You! You’ve efficiently subscribed.

“Again in my little Citadel,” Medley wrote by way of Instagram on Friday, June 21, referring to her Bluestone Manor property in Massachusetts.

Medley and de Lesseps have been two of the OGs on RHONY. De Lesseps, in the meantime, has moved on together with her Return to Crappie Lake collection alongside former costar Sonja Morgan. Along with visiting Benton Lake, Illinois, de Lesseps is booked and busy together with her cabaret schedule.

“We’re going everywhere in the nation,” de Lesseps beforehand instructed Us in September 2023. “This tour may be very thrilling as a result of it’s a brand new present. I’m singing the songs I really like, after which I take issues and switch them on their head.”