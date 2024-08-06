Luana Alonso Speaks Out Over Claims She Was Removed From Olympics Village

Swimmer Luana Alonso has damaged her silence on claims she was requested to go away the Olympic Village after creating an “inappropriate ambiance.”

The Paraguayan athlete took to Instagram on Monday to “make clear” what had occurred, amid experiences as to her motive for leaving Paris.

The 20-year-old had beforehand did not qualify within the 100-meters butterfly within the warmth final week.

Alongside an image of a sundown, Alonso hit out on the “lies” in view of her 643,000 followers.

Luana Alonso pictured along with her medals and at Paris 2024 on Instagram. She has now spoken out on claims she was faraway from the Olympic Village.

She wrote in Spanish: “I simply wished to make clear that I used to be by no means kicked out or expelled from wherever, please cease spreading false info.

“I do not need to make any assertion however I am not going to let lies have an effect on me both.”

Paraguay’s Olympic chief Larissa Schaerer beforehand launched an announcement to varied publications which learn: “Her presence is creating an inappropriate ambiance inside Workforce Paraguay.

“We thank her for continuing as instructed, because it was of her personal free will that she didn’t spend the night time within the athletes’ village.”

Athletes can resolve whether or not to remain within the Village, which accommodates greater than 14,000 opponents.

No additional info was given on what the alleged habits was, with Alonso seemingly then returning to the U.S.

The star, who’s finding out at Southern Methodist College in Dallas, Texas, shared a video which noticed her approaching border management.

Alonso narrowly missed on the semi-finals after inserting sixth, simply 0.24 seconds behind Georgia’s Ana Nizharadze.

On July 28, she sensationally introduced her retirement from the game, writing on the image sharing app: “Swimming: thanks for permitting me to dream, you taught me to combat, to attempt, perseverance, sacrifice, self-discipline and lots of extra.

“I gave you a part of my life and I do not change it for something on this planet as a result of I lived the perfect experiences of my life, you gave me 1000’s of joys, buddies from different international locations that I’ll at all times carry them in my coronary heart, distinctive alternatives.

“It is not goodbye, it is see you quickly.”

Amid hypothesis her retirement was as a result of her efficiency in France, she confirmed in any other case in an interview credited to Claro Sports activities.

She mentioned: “Folks, my resolution was made a very long time in the past. It wasn’t due to the Video games … I simply should thank everybody who at all times supported me.

“It did not occur the way in which I wished it to. I sincerely apologize to Paraguay, however I did what I may, regardless of a number of issues that occurred to me earlier than. So, I am pleased and in addition to retire right here with a full stadium and at last have the Olympic Video games.”

Alonso made her Olympic debut age 17 on the Tokyo Video games.