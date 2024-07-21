LSU cornerback Javien Toviano arrested on accusation of video voyeurism, authorities say

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU sophomore cornerback Javien Toviano surrendered to authorities Sunday on costs of video voyeurism, the East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s workplace mentioned.

Toviano, 19, of Arlington, Texas, is accused of recording himself having intercourse with a lady with out her consent, in keeping with an arrest warrant. The lady informed detectives she discovered movies of the 2 on Toviano’s iPad that have been recorded by a clock with a built-in digicam positioned close to the mattress, The Occasions-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

The lady informed detectives that Toviano had recorded them having intercourse up to now with out her consent and she or he informed him she didn’t wish to be recorded.

Toviano, in an interview with detectives, admitted utilizing a hidden digicam to document the sexual encounters, the arrest warrant states.

Bond data was not instantly accessible. It was unknown if Toviano has an lawyer who might converse on his behalf.

Toviano “has been suspended from all group actions, in accordance with departmental insurance policies,” LSU mentioned in a press release.

“We won’t have additional remark out of respect for the authorized course of,” the college mentioned.

Toviano signed with LSU final 12 months. He appeared in each sport as a freshman and made three begins during the last 5 video games. He completed his freshman season with 33 tackles and one move breakup.

LSU begins preseason apply on Aug. 1, and Toviano was anticipated to compete for enjoying time at cornerback.