Lowell Folk Festival Announces Programming Schedule For 2024

LOWELL, MA (CelebrityAccess) — The 2024 version of the Lowell People Pageant will formally kick off on July twenty sixth, bringing conventional musicians and dance performers from world wide to Northern Massachusetts.

Now in its thirty seventh yr, the 3-day competition will current greater than artists who will carry out dance and music traditions from South Korea to Louisiana on phases in and round Lowell, Mass.

Programming for 2024 consists of Choro das 3, The Friel Sisters, and Eddie Pennington & Caleb Coots, who will participate in a session titled All within the Household. The lineup additionally consists of Sounds of Devotion, which can carry collectively Yoni Battat, Excessive Constancy, and Annie & The Caldwell Singers.

On Sunday, the fest will host Masters of Motion, exploring worldwide dance traditions with the famous Kathak dancer Farah Yasmeen Shaikh, Native Satisfaction Dancers, and the Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago.

Joe Corridor & the Cane Cutters, Afro Dominicano, Swanky Kitchen Band, and Cyril Neville will participate in a session titled Caribbean Crossroads: From the Bayou to the Barrio, and Jesse Daniel, Lutchinha and Sugaray Rayford will speak and sing songs about love, loss, and hassle in a panel referred to as Songs for Good Instances and Laborious Instances.

Other than the 4 competition phases, the Lowell People Fest may also characteristic a slate of road performers that features: San Simón Caporales of New England, who carry out conventional Bolivian dance, and StiggityStackz Worldwide, the Boston-based freestyle dance troupe. On Sunday, comic Yo-Yo Man, Veronica Robles, director and founding father of the Veronica Robles Cultural Heart in East Boston, and her Mariachi Band; and the Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago may also be readily available.

“This yr the Pageant is worked up to announce its new road efficiency location on the nook of Central and Merrimack Streets,” stated Pageant Director Lee Viliesis. “There might be an expanded schedule of performances that can carry new vitality to the furthest corners of downtown.”

The Lowell People Pageant is produced and supported by the Lowell Pageant Basis, the Metropolis of Lowell, Lowell Nationwide Historic Park, the Nationwide Council for the Conventional Arts, the Larger Lowell Chamber of Commerce, the Larger Lowell Neighborhood Basis, and the Larger Merrimack Valley Conference and Guests Bureau.