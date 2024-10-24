Love Is Blind’s Ramses Rejected Marissa’s Ask to Get Back Together

Six months after Love is Blind stars Marissa George and Ramses Prashad known as it quits, they began speaking once more — however a second spherical at romance wasn’t within the playing cards.

“We noticed one another just a few occasions after [we broke up]. I took the breakup actually arduous, as you may think about from the scene of me crying and stuff,” Marissa, 32, informed Glamour in an interview printed on Wednesday, October 23. “It took me in all probability six months to get again on observe and to essentially begin to transfer on.”

She added, “I noticed him just a few occasions once I was in D.C., and there was one time the place we talked sooner or later for like, 8 and a half [or] 9 hours on the telephone, and I assumed we had been gonna get again collectively after that.”

Marissa and Ramses, 35, bought engaged throughout Love Is Blind season 7, which was filmed in October 2023 and started airing on Netflix earlier this month. Marissa and Ramses appeared to have an easy connection — till just a few post-pod variations of opinion. Ramses had a powerful distaste for army veterans like Marissa, in addition to shot down the opportunity of having intercourse with a condom or whereas she was on her interval.

By episode 11, Ramses expressed his hesitancy to stroll down the aisle. The following episode started with Ramses calling off their marriage ceremony plans. Marissa visibly sobbed as Ramses broke up along with her, claiming she felt blindsided.

In response to Marissa, Ramses’ demeanor modified after he met up with an in depth household good friend two days earlier than the breakup. The acquaintance was additionally nonetheless tight along with his ex-wife, who was scheduled to get married in the identical month. That assembly led Ramses to the conclusion that the divorce had actually harm his former associate.

After Marissa began to maneuver on, she and Ramses started repeatedly talking through telephone calls.

“[In] February or March, I did ask him if he needed to get again collectively,” Marissa mentioned. “I’m probably not ashamed to say that as a result of I’m somebody who’s like, ‘In case you really feel it, you’re feeling it, like, what’s the worst that may occur?’ And he’s like, ‘Nah.’ So after that, we simply stopped communication.”

Marissa additional claimed to the outlet that she nonetheless doesn’t have correct readability into what transpired to make Ramses abruptly name off their marriage ceremony.

“All through the entire breakup — which made it worse — he couldn’t actually give me a cause. To today, I don’t know if he actually has a superb cause,” Marissa informed Glamour. “I feel he has tried to pinpoint sure issues, like that I listened to podcasts within the morning and I sing within the bathe kind of stuff. However on the time of the breakup, he was similar to, ‘I don’t really feel at peace anymore, and I really feel like our energies off and I’m gonna harm you in 5 years, however I really like you and wish to be with you, however that is transferring too quick.’”

She additionally tried to provide you with a center floor that wouldn’t finish in complete heartbreak.

“I’m like, ‘OK, properly, let’s simply not transfer quick. You keep in DC, I keep in Baltimore. However keep collectively,’” Marissa, who’s presently in regulation faculty, recalled to the journal. “And he was like, ‘No.’ And that’s a really arduous factor to understand: How do you supposedly love this individual so a lot, and so they don’t even wish to be with you? Then I’m considering, it’s me, as a result of he’s saying it’s my vitality.”

She added, “I supplied to not get married. We are able to keep engaged, or we will do all the pieces on our personal timeline. We don’t have to maneuver in instantly. That was by no means the plan anyway. We don’t need to be engaged thus far. It was a tough no and that’s what actually tore me up.”

Ramses taking pictures Marissa’s reconciliation makes an attempt down point-blank made her “actually query all the pieces [she] ever believed in.”

Marissa and Ramses will come face-to-face once more on the Love Is Blind reunion, which drops on Netflix Wednesday, October 30, at 9 p.m. ET.

Love Is Blind is presently streaming on Netflix.