Love Is Blind’s Alex Byrd Responds to Tim Godbee’s Breakup Claims

Love Is Blind star Alex Byrd is sharing her aspect of breaking apart with Tim Godbee.

Alex and Tim, each 33, acquired engaged contained in the Love Is Blind season 7 pods, however their relationship was short-lived. Earlier this week, Tim took to social media to assert that Alex by no means put “critical effort” into their romance and insinuated that the scenario was “poisonous.”

“It’s been unlucky to see loads of issues Tim has been posting during the last 24 hours, however it wasn’t a mutual determination,” Alex advised Vulture in an interview printed on Friday, October 18. “That was his personal determination. Tim was very, very strategic on what he talked about in entrance of the digital camera, and I allowed that as a result of if he doesn’t wish to share one thing, he doesn’t should.”

She continued, “However I’ll say, if one thing bothered him, he wouldn’t tackle it till after we acquired off digital camera. And typically it might flip into an argument, as a result of whenever you come from two totally different worlds, you would possibly take one thing a distinct approach, and now we’re simply making an attempt to know one another.”

A lot of Tim and Alex’s disagreements weren’t featured on Love Is Blind, together with one robust verbal struggle on their Mexican trip. (Tim refused to reveal the difficulty on digital camera, however it was allegedly so upsetting that he refused to share a resort room with Alex.)

“That was one of many issues we weren’t appropriate with, was him understanding that there are two folks on this relationship,” Alex advised the outlet. “It’s not simply your approach or the freeway, or your opinion is what issues. It’s each.”

In Tim’s social media allegations in regards to the breakup, he additionally claimed that he felt manipulated by Alex’s intentions. She debunked the accusations whereas talking with Vulture.

“All of that isn’t true,” Alex harassed. “I really feel like he’s simply having a second as a result of now he’s beginning to obtain hate. And it’s unlucky as a result of this can be a actually harsh world, and to obtain any kind of hate could be actually intense. You simply should be mentally ready. I don’t want that on anybody, particularly him. Nevertheless, I feel the way in which he’s dealing with it’s not serving to.”

Alex has since moved on, now understanding that she and Tim are merely “not appropriate” as companions.

As soon as they broke up, Alex returned Tim’s bracelet — an engagement reward that beforehand belonged to his deceased sister — at his insistence, and he or she recalled the second feeling like “a punch to the intestine.”

Alex and Tim are not in contact.

“I don’t speak to him in any respect,” Alex said to Vulture.

Love Is Blind is now streaming on Netflix. New episodes drop Wednesdays.